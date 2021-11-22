Kodiak High School wresting did not compete at the Lancer Smith Memorial Tournament in Wasilla because its flight to Anchorage was canceled.
Assistant coach Nick Roberts said the flight was canceled because of winds that wiped up volcanic ash from the 1912 Novarupta-Katmai eruption.
Colony won the Lancer Smith with 255.5 points, while Lathrop was second and South third.
The Lancer Smith is the biggest tournament during the regular season. It featured 62 schools.
Up next for Kodiak is the Grace Grizzly Shakedown Dec. 3-4 in Anchorage.
