How did Kodiak running legend Curtis Mortenson celebrate his 40th birthday? By running a sub-5 minute mile.
Running four laps in the Kodiak heat — is that even right to say? — isn’t how most would ring in a new decade on Earth, but Mortenson was at home Wednesday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
“When you turn 40, you have to warm up for a long time,” Mortenson told the high school runners who joined the mile time trial.
The event — and, yes, it was an event complete with spectators — happened because of those high schoolers. They caught wind that Mortenson hadn’t attempted to run a sub-5 minute mile this year, something he has achieved for the past 24 years.
They planned the mile party a week after the season ended.
Did Mortenson achieve his goal? Darn right he did. The old man — wearing his Malone University singlet — logged a 4 minute, 45.2 second mile. For perspective, that time would have placed him 12th at this season’s Division I Track and Field Championships.
Not bad for someone who graduated from Kodiak High School in 2001 with state track titles in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
“There are a few workouts that I do every year where you feel that you still got it,” Mortenson said. “The sub-5 minute mile became that thing.”
He was paced by Bengt Anderson’s 4:43.3.
Mortenson’s first sub-5 happened when he was a freshman at Kodiak High. He said getting under that mark was easy for the first 10 years, but since then every attempt has gotten harder.
The string of sub-5’s nearly ended in 2013. Mortenson had recently moved back to the island and had a newborn baby join the family. But in October that year, he ran a 4:59 in the rain.
“It was really close. I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it,” Mortenson said. “It is something I enjoy doing because it brings me back to enjoying runnings. To have that extra motivation on days that I don’t want to get out there and do it or when it is not easy.”
Mortenson’s fastest mile is 4:21 unless you count the 4:05 he laid down to in a downhill road race.
“I can’t take credit for that,” he said. “That is a little different.”
Wednesday’s mile was the biggest hoopla Mortenson has had for his race to break sub-5 minutes. His dad recorded the race on his phone from the bleachers while his mom and kids cheered trackside. His wife Ashley — Kodiak’s cross country and track coach — kept time on a stopwatch.
"It's not a world-class time, but it takes consistency and one thing I think I'm pretty good at is being consistent," Mortenson said.
