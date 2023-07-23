Kodiak’s three ballplayers — Malakai Olson, Hunter Williams and Jace Crall — are a victory away from reaching the championship game of the American Legion state tournament and securing a trip to the Lower 48. 

The Kenai Post 20 Twins play Service at 2:30 p.m. today in a semifinal at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage. Today’s encounter will be a rematch of last summer’s semifinal, won by Service 8-7. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.