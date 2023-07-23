Kodiak’s three ballplayers — Malakai Olson, Hunter Williams and Jace Crall — are a victory away from reaching the championship game of the American Legion state tournament and securing a trip to the Lower 48.
The Kenai Post 20 Twins play Service at 2:30 p.m. today in a semifinal at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage. Today’s encounter will be a rematch of last summer’s semifinal, won by Service 8-7.
The other semifinal features Eagle River and Dimond. The semifinal winners advance to Tuesday’s championship game at 5:30 p.m.
The Alaska state champion advances to the Northwest Regional in Wyoming while the runner-up finisher heads to Montana for the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament.
Kenai (21-11-1) secured a return trip to the semifinals by going 2-1 in pool play.
Following an opening 2-1 win over Palmer, the Twins defeated South 7-0 on Saturday and fell to Eagle River 8-4 on Sunday.
Eagle River won the Denali Pool with a 3-0 record, followed by Kenai, Palmer and Soldotna.
Service (3-0) topped the Alyeska Pool. Dimond (2-1) was second, followed by Chugiak (1-2) and West (0-3).
Colby Sturman accomplished a feat no Kenai player had achieved in 33 years in his team’s 7-0 victory over South.
According to Van Williams of Alaskalegion.com, Sturman became the first Twins’ pitcher to throw a shutout at the state tournament since Kevin O’Brien’s 6-0 victory over East in 1990.
Sturman tossed a 2-hitter while fanning 10 and walking four. He was in total command, retiring 12 of 13 batters at one point.
Anchoring the leadoff spot and playing left field, Williams went 1 for 3 with an RBI, a run and a walk.
Williams’ single in the bottom of the sixth capped the scoring.
Crall opened the scoring in the second when he walked and scored on a Derrick Jones two-out single.
Crall — the designated hitter batting fifth — went 0 for 1 with a walk.
Eagle River — the defending state champions — pushed its state winning streak to 10 games with a four-run victory over Kenai.
According to Van Williams, Eagle River is the first program to win 10 straight games at the state tournament. The streak started in 2021.
Kenai aimed at ending the streak, pulling to within 4-3 in the third frame.
Battle-tested, the Wolves closed the game by scoring in three of the final four frames.
Williams earned the start and gave up five runs — two earned — on two hits in three innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked four on 73 pitches.
At the dish, the 2023 Kodiak High School graduate singled and scored a run in Kenai’s three-run third inning.
Crall came off the bench to play left field and went hitless in two at-bats.
