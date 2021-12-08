Annika Benton was a member of the 2019 Kodiak Middle School volleyball team that coaches dubbed the “Dream Team.”
That squad returned to The Rock with the Valley Invitational championship trophy for the first time since 2011.
Now, Benton is a state champion.
The junior helped Susitna Valley High School capture the 2A state title Saturday at Dimond High School in Anchorage.
The Rams defeated Klawock 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-27, 15-12 to claim their first state title since 2013.
Su Valley upended Chief Ivan Blunka in the opening round, Klawock in the quarterfinals and Tri-Valley in the semifinals.
“She is a great kid, and I’m super excited for her and her teammates,” Kodiak coach Amy Willis said.
Benton was part of the Kodiak High volleyball program for two seasons before transferring to Su Valley in Talkeetna. She was on the junior varsity her last season in Kodiak.
