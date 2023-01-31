Carly Glover — Kodiak’s first college hockey player — had a productive weekend for Liberty University.
The junior forward scored two goals and dished out three assists against Minot State University in three games.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Carly Glover — Kodiak’s first college hockey player — had a productive weekend for Liberty University.
The junior forward scored two goals and dished out three assists against Minot State University in three games.
Liberty — the top-ranked ACHA DI women’s hockey team — took the first two games 4-1 and 4-0 before dropping the finale 4-3.
The loss was Liberty’s second in five games after posting a record 57-game winning streak.
The stat-filled weekend raised Glover’s season totals to 16 goals and 10 assists. Glover is one point away from reaching her season total from last season.
Liberty (20-1-1) is idle until Feb. 17, when it hosts Adrian College.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Jackson Krug — a 6-foot-6 freshman for Lassen College — posted another solid performance in his team’s close 70-68 loss last week to Butte.
The Kodiak kid hit two 3-pointers and punched in eight points in 16 minutes.
Making his fourth straight start, Krug added three rebounds and one assist.
Stats for Lassen’s 85-59 loss to Siskiyous were not available.
Since cracking the starting lineup, Krug is averaging 7.5 points per game — an increase of 3.4 points from his season average.
INDOOR TRACK
In a fast field of runners, Black Hills State University’s Keith Osowski kept pace the best he could.
The Kodiak product logged a mile time of 4 minutes, 23.14 seconds, which placed him 16th at Saturday’s Mark Schuck Open and Multi Events in Mankato, Minnesota.
The winner — Minnesota State’s Tanner Maier — set a meet record with a time of 4:08.41.
Osowski’s time was a bit off his personal-best indoor mile time, but the past Kodiak state champion has plenty of season left to near his mark of 4:09.20, set in Feb. 2022.
Up next for Black Hills is the Mines Winter Classic on Friday in Golden, Colorado.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.