After producing the program’s best regular-season record since 2001, Kodiak’s boys basketball team received an opening-round bye at the Northern Lights Conference Championships.
The second-seeded Bears (17-3) will play either No. 3 Palmer or No. 6 Soldotna in a 6:45 p.m. semifinal game on March 18 at Palmer High School. The three-day tournament begins on March 17.
A semifinal victory would clinch a trip to the March 19 championship game at 6:45 p.m. and a berth to the 4A state tournament — two places Kodiak hasn’t been since 2017. The Bears’ last conference title was in 2014 when they upset Colony on the Knights’ homecourt.
Colony (9-1) won the regular-season title and earned the top seed. The Knights will play either No. 4 Anchorage Christian or No. 5 Wasilla in a March 18 semifinal at 3:45 p.m.
During the regular season, Kodiak went 8-2 in conference play, with losses to Colony and Wasilla. To secure the second seed, the Bears needed two Shawn Case buzzer-beater 3-pointers to edge Wasilla in overtime and ACS at home.
“This is unchartered territory for us,” Kodiak coach David Anderson said following his team’s regular-season finale against ACS. “A lot of things have happened to us. I don’t know if it is destiny or what it is. ... (We) played some close games with some tough teams and came out on top. We are right where we need to be. It says a lot about these kids’ heart and desire to win.”
Wasilla and ACS open the tournament at 3:45 p.m. on March 17, while Palmer and Soldotna play at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Kodiak’s girls enter the NLC Championships as the sixth seed and open against No. 3 Colony at 5:30 p.m. March 17.
The winner advances to play No. 2 Wasilla in a March 18 semifinal at 5 p.m.
Anchorage Christian was perfect in its first season in the Northern Lights Conference with a 10-0 record. The Lions — f former 3A power — went 19-3 overall, with all three losses coming to Lower 48 teams.
ACS will play either No. 4 Palmer or No. 5 Soldotna in a March 18 semifinal at 1:30 p.m.
Soldotna and Palmer open the girls’ bracket on March 17 at 2 p.m.
Kodiak concluded the regular season with an 0-10 conference record, 3-17 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.