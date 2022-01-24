Marielle Mangrobang's and Anastasia Solomon’s career games weren’t enough to propel Kodiak’s girls basketball team past Bethel.
The Warriors swept the Bears, winning Friday’s game 48-36 and Saturday’s contest 47-40. Both games were played in Bethel.
Kodiak dropped to 2-7 overall — three losses against Bethel.
Mangrobang caught fire in Friday’s game, draining four 3-pointers en route to a career-high 16 points.
Kodiak went inside in Saturday’s game as Solomon dropped a career-high 14 points.
Payton Boney paced Bethel with 12 points in Friday’s game. Kate Smith had 12 points in Saturday’s game.
Kodiak plays a pair of Northern Lights Conference games at Colony Friday and Saturday.
Friday
WARRIORS 48, BEARS 36
Kodiak 8 7 10 11 — 48
Bethel 10 8 19 11 — 48
Kodiak (36) — Arevalo 3 0-0 6, Holland 0 0-0 0, Mangrobang 6 0-2 16, Quiambao 1 0-0 2, Bushell 1 1-5 3, Gumtang 1 0-0 3, Craig 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Solomon 2 2-4 8. Totals: 16 3-11 36.
Bethel (48) — Herron 0 0-0 0, Lieb 7 1-2 17, Simon 0 0-0 0, Boney 6 0-2 12, Alexie 2 1-3 5, Egoak 4 0-0 8, Smith 2 2-4 6. Totals: 20 4-11 48.
3-point goals: Kodiak 5 (Mangrobang 4, Gumtang), Bethel 2 (Lieb). Fouls: Kodiak 14, Bethel 11. Fouled out — none.
Saturday
WARRIORS 47, BEARS 40
Kodiak 14 5 7 14 — 40
Bethel 12 11 15 9 – 47
Kodiak (40) — Averalo 3 1-4 7, Holland 2 0-2 6, Mangrobang 3 0-0 7, Quaimbao 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Bushell 0 3-4, 3, Gumtang 1 0-0 3, Solomon 6 2-4 14. Totals: 15 6-14 40.
Bethel (47) — Heron 0 0-2 0, Lieb 3 5-5 11, Simon 0 0-0 0, Boney 4 2-4 10, Alexie 4 2-2 11, Egoak 1 1-2 3, Smith 5 2-3 12. Totals: 17 12-18 47.
3-point goals: Kodiak 4 (Holland 2, Gumtang, Mangrobang), Bethel 1 (Alexie). Fouls: Kodiak 19, Bethel 13. Fouled out — none.
