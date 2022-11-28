5-kilometer
1. Elias Litzow, 18:00; 2. Jesse Cipolla, 19:16; 3. Brennan Burns, 19:57; 4. Gabriel Koehler, 20:14; 5. Tyler Holforty, 20:31; 6. Chaven Davidson, 20:59; 7. Ram Caballa, 21:22; 8. Mitchell Davidson, 21:43; 9. Arielle Himelbloom, 22:05; 10. Paxon Williams, 22:05; 11. Manuel Silva, 22:48; 12. Kathryn Symmes, 23:03; 13. Laura Mullican, 23:30; 14. Haiden Holforty, 23:37; 15. Chris Paulson, 23:45; 16. Anni Sanford, 24:18; 17. Eric Litzow, 24:30; 18. Michael Gibbs, 25:46; 19. Amelia Egle, 25:46; 20. Charlotte Deemer, 26:05; 21. Stokely Williams, 26:46; 22. Dawson Williams, 27:06; 23. Kylie Eaton, 27:07; 24. Asa Wheeler, 27:07; 25. Clyde Haymaker, 28:25; 26. John-Mark Glaz, 28:29; 27. Silas Rose, 28:30; 28. Henry Pysher, 28:33; 29. Lillian Brown, 28:38; 30. Daniel Alcantra, 28:39; 31. James Osowski, 28:52; 32. Huxley Williams, 29:17; 33. Anna Marie Wheeler, 29:38; 34. Todd Anderson, 29:39; 35. Darlene Rounsaville, 29:43; 36. John Eaton, 29:45; 37. Sarah Ives, 30:24; 38. Thomas Ward, 30:25; 39. Jake Sanford, 31:50; 40. Grey Foreman, 31:51; 41. Anika Creelman, 32:08; 42. Kirana Sanjoyo, 32:08; 43. Reegan Deemer, 35:07; 44. Myles Sorohorvsky, 40:06; 45. Joann Borner, 40:43; 46. Jeff Sanford, 41:25; 47. Brian Himelbloom, 41:35; 48. Elek Wheeler, 41:47; 49. Chris Wheeler, 41:47; 50. Zach Borner, 42:43; 51. Jared Holforty, 43:45; 52. Livia Abena, 44:52; 53. Heather Abena, 44:54; 54. Kevin Abena, 44:55; 55. Lira Abena, 45:05; 56. Lindsey Glenn, 46:56; 57. Delaney Glenn, 46:58.
