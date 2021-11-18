Since I’ve been paginating the Daily Mirror’s Gift Guide special section this week, I failed to develop an idea for this space.
Shameless promo: The gift guide should be in mailboxes this weekend and early next week. It’s stuffed full of content produced by all-star reporters Jack Barnwell and Alex Appel. So be on the look out.
Now, isn’t this column about nothing anyway? It’s like watching an episode of “Seinfield.”
Since shopping is on my mind, I will tell you about an incident that happened to me at Walmart.
When I only need to grab a few items, I carry a reusable shopping bag around the store and use it as my cart. I’ve never had a problem with this method until a few weeks ago.
As I unloaded items to scan through the self-checkout, I noticed an item I had not placed in the bag. Had it fallen in the bag, or had I accidentally grabbed it with another object?
The shopping bag I grabbed from the Clarkston Zoo and had been used last by Lady Human. The item in question was Maybelline eyeliner. She had left it in the bag from her last trip to Walmart.
Since the eyeliner was so light, I had not realized it was still in the bag.
I had a few options.
Leave the item in the bag and proceed like it’s not in there.
Tell a Walmart employee that the item had already been paid for.
Put the item back.
Or pay for the item again.
Not wanting to be accused of shoplifting, I eliminated the first option.
Telling a Walmart employee wasn’t an option since I didn’t have the receipt to prove that the eyeliner was already purchased.
I didn’t want to put the eyeliner back since Lady Human had already bought it.
So, I paid for the item again and might have mumbled a few curse words as I scanned the $5 eyeliner.
I’m positive there was a better option, but in that moment, that’s what I decided to do.
When I told Lady Human later that night, she said, “Oh, I wondered where I had put the eyeliner.”
NFL PICKS
The unpredictable NFl season continued last week with the Pittsburgh Steelers tying the winless Detroit Lions, the Washington Football Team upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers emerging with a victory over the L.A. Rams.
Not to mention, both Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers looked awful in their return.
I felt fortunate to emerge with a 7-6 mark that puts me at 92-56 (91.8% percentile on ESPN’s Pigskin Pick’ em gam) heading into Week 11.
New England (6-4) over Atlanta (4-5)
Buffalo (6-3) over Indianapolis (5-5)
Baltimore (6-3) over Chicago (3-6)
Cleveland (5-5) over Detroit (0-8-1)
Tennessee (8-2) over Houston (1-8)
Green Bay (8-2) over Minnesota (4-5)
Miami (3-7) over N.Y. Jets (2-7)
Philadelphia (4-6) over New Orleans (5-4)
Carolina (5-5) over Washington (3-6)
San Francisco (4-5) over Jacksonville (2-7)
Cincinnati (5-4) over Las Vegas (5-4)
Kansas City (6-4) over Dallas (7-2)
Seattle (3-6) over Arizona (8-2)
L.A. Chargers (5-4) over Pittsburgh (5-3-1)
Tampa Bay (6-3) over N.Y. Giants (3-6)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.