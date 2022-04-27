Days after pitching in his first varsity high school baseball game, Kodiak senior Ian Rocheleau was back in the pool doing what he does best — crushing.
In his final Alaska Swimming Junior Olympic Championship as a prep swimmer, Rocheleau dominated, winning three events and placing in the top five in four other events over the weekend at the Bartlett High School pool in Anchorage.
That led to Rocheleau being the second-highest point scorer in the boys’ 15-and-over division. Kodiak’s college-bound swimmer tallied 116 points, trailing only Juneau’s PJ Foy’s 137 points.
Foy — a former Kodiak Kingfisher — was nearly untouchable, winning six of his seven individual events. However, Rocheleau got the better of his former teammate, finishing just ahead of Foy to win the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 50.86 seconds.
Rocheleau also won the 200 individual medley (1:56.61), placed second in the 200 backstroke (1:50.41) and the 50 freestyle (22.01), logged a third in the 100 butterfly (52.86) and was fifth in the 100 freestyle (48.45).
Rocheleau — playing baseball for the first time since Little League — also teammed with Nick Carver, Owen Hasenstab and Max Robinson to take the 200 medley relay in 1:42.55.
It was an excellent finish for Rocheleau, who is headed to swim for NCAA Division II Northern Michigan University in the fall.
Another Division II-bound swimmer, Carver, concluded his prep Junior Olympic career with a sixth in his marquee event, the 100 breaststroke (1:01.11). Carver is headed to William Jewell College in Missouri in the fall.
Cody Hubert had a fine meet, scoring three top 3 finishes in the boys’ 13-and 14-year-old division.
The long-distance specialist won the 1,000 freestyle (11:49.46) and placed second in the 1,650 freestyle (19:17.37) and was third in the 200 backstroke (2:21.44).
Amaya Rocheleau led the girls’ squad, reaching three B finals in the 15-and-over division. The freshman was 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:01.51) and 12th in the 200 backstroke (2:19.65) and in the 50 freestyle (25.51).
Emily Neo, Sofie Wood and Morgan Hagen also participated in the meet and helped Kodiak place 10th out of 22 teams with 340.5 points.
Boys
13-14
Cody Hubert
1,650 freestyle — 2. 19:17.37. 200 backstroke — 3. 2:21.44. 50 freestyle — 13. 26.04. 500 freestyle — 5. 5:39.96. 100 freestyle — 14. 58.06. 200 freestyle — 7. 2:05.74. 1,000 freestyle — 1. 11:49.46.
15 and over
Nick Carver
100 breaststroke — 6. 1:01.11. 50 freestyle — 31. 24.14.
Ian Rocheleau
200 backstroke — 2. 1:50.41. 50 freestyle — 2. 22.01. 100 freestyle — 5. 48.45. 100 backstroke — 1. 50.86. 400 individual medley — 7. 4:29.54. 200 IM — 1. 1:56.61. 100 butterfly — 3. 52.86.
Max Robinson
200 backstroke — 7. 2:02.41. 500 freestyle — 13. 5:17.78. 100 freestyle — 25. 52.03. 100 backstroke — 12. 56.58. 400 IM — 8. 4:32.57. 200 IM — 10. 2:05.43. 100 butterfly — 22. 57.96.
Owen Hasenstab
50 freestyle — 51. 25.17. 100 freestyle — 61. 57.26.
Relays
200-medley — 1. Max Robinson, Nick Carver, Ian Rocheleau, Owen Hasenstab, 1:42.55. 400 medley — 6. Max Robinson, Nick Carver, Ian Rocheleau, Owen Hasenstab, 3:48.76.
Girls
13-14
Emily Neo
200 backstroke — 8. 2:29.84. 50 freestyle — 18. 27.70. 100 freestyle — 23. 1:01.85. 200 IM — 2:33.25. 100 butterfly — 7. 1:06.73.
Sofia Wood
50 freestyle — 20. 27.90. 100 freestyle — 25. 1:02.30. 200 freestyle — 20. 2:16.86.
Morgan Hagen
200 backstroke — 9. Morgan Hagen, 2:28.02. 50 freestyle — 10. 26.93. 100 freestyle — 22. 1:01.78. 100 backstroke — 13. 1:08.72.
15 and over
Amaya Rocheleau
200 backstroke — 12. 2:19.65. 50 freestyle — 12. 25.51. 100 backstroke — 10. 1:01.51. 100 butterfly — 28. 1:08.46.
