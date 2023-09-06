Of the 131 cross country runners who competed in Friday’s Kodiak Invitational at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park, only one runner started his afternoon with a 1-meter diving competition.
That honor goes to Theron Glover. It was a double-dip for the Kodiak senior. That’s what happens when both fall sports teams that Glover is on — cross country and swimming — have home meets on the same day.
Glover’s diving competition started shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool. The 5-kilometer race went off at 6 p.m. There was plenty of time to spare, even to get a complete warm-up at Abercrombie.
“His schedule coordination is getting a workout these days,” Kodiak cross country coach Ashley Mortenson said.
He excelled at both events, finishing first in the 6-dive competition with a score of 187.55 points, then backed that up with a career-best Abercrombie time of 18 minutes, 54.1 seconds (good for 21st place and the Bears’ fifth fastest runner).
“His Abercrombie time after doing the diving meet was a personal best by a lot,” Mortenson said. “And he almost matched his time at Tsalteshi, which is unusual because Tsalteshi is a much faster course. He is getting stronger and faster all the time.”
Glover is returning to cross country for the first time since his freshman pandemic season in 2020. He has focused on diving since then, and his dedication earned him a spot at last season’s state swimming and diving championships.
“He has just come so far in his diving,” Kodiak swim coach Maggie Rocheleau said. “His athleticism translates so well to the board right now — he has the power, the coordination and is putting all the pieces together.”
Glover cleared his plan to compete in both meets with his coaches. He plans to do it again in two weeks when the cross country and swim teams compete on the Kenai Peninsula.
“His drive as an athlete has grown as an athlete so much,” Rocheleau said. “It is so exciting to see that in a kid. From maybe being a little more timid a couple years ago to having the confidence to saying I can take on two sports and do two sports in a day — and do them pretty darn well.”
SOUTH AND CHUGIAK COLLECT WINS
The South Anchorage boys and the Chugiak girls are considered the favorites to hoist the state trophy in October. They showed why on Friday at Abercrombie.
South’s boys rolled to the team title with 28 points — 29 points ahead of runner-up Kodiak. Chugiak (68) and Dimond (69) rounded out the field.
South had three of the top four finishers, with Blaise Boyer winning in 16:44.4, Vebjorn Flagstad placing second in 16:59.5 and Rowan Robinson crossing in fourth in 17:30.9.
Chugiak’s girls were even more impressive, winning with 20 points — 30 markers ahead of runner-up South.
The Mustangs had six of the top seven finishers. However, South’s Elizabeth Page was the overall winner with a time of 20:02.3.
LITZOW, HARVER LEAD KODIAK
Seniors Elias Litzow and Abigail Harver paced Kodiak’s contingent of runners.
Litzow finished sixth in the boys’ field with a time of 17:40.2, while Harver was 14th in the loaded girls’ field with 22:05.4.
Mortenson said it was a mixed bag of results for her team. Several runners ran Abercrombie personal-best times and were happy, while others ran best times and were hoping for faster times.
“We are at that point in the season where everybody is dreaming big and running some great workouts, but they don’t always immediately show up in races,” the coach said. “It was a strong day, but certainly not everything we were capable of. We are hoping to show up bigger and brighter as the season progresses.”
BIG MEET
With four schools and 131 runners, this was one of the biggest meets on Kodiak’s home course in recent memory. There were enough guys to run a junior varsity race before the varsity event.
“I think Abercrombie was about at capacity,” Mortenson said. “This was a great amount. It brings all the energy of a great meet without having the drawback of too much crowding.”
The schools visiting were no slouches either.
“It’s fun to bring the competition here and in front of the home crowd,” Mortenson said. “It was bittersweet knowing that this was the only home meet, but if it is going to be the only home meet, it was a great one.”
Boys
Team — 1. South, 28; 2. Kodiak, 57; 3. Chugiak, 68; 4. Dimond, 69.
Individual
1. Blaise Boyer, Sou, 16:44.4; 2. Vebjorn Flagstad, Sou, 16:59.5; 3. Jarrett Jackson, Dim, 17:26.9; 4. Rowan Robinson, Sou, 17:30.9; 5. Parker Larson, Chu, 17:36.8; 6. Elias Litzow, Kod, 17:40.2; 7. Jaxon Henrie, Sou, 17:41.5; 8. Joseph Hathaway, Kod, 17:51.7; 9. Owen Hayes, Chu, 17:54.5; 10. Dash Dicang, Dim, 17:58.6; 11. Joshua Hathaway, Kod, 18:11.0; 12. Miles Grimes, Kod, 18:13.0; 13. AJ Glover, Dim, 18:14.5; 14. Miles Gastrock, Sou, 18:15.4; 15. Gus Olson, Sou, 18:17.0; 16. Ryan Hansen, Sou, 18:18.0; 17. David Penfield, Chu, 18:21.8; 18. Mason Card, Sou, 18:22.5; 19. Mason Newell, Chu, 18:44.7; 20. Kohen Galloway, Chu, 18:53.9; 21. Theron Glover, Kod, 18:54.1; 22. Creed Cvancara, Dim, 18:59.6; 23. Micah Redfearn, Dim, 19:03.7; 24. Ethan Stiller, Dim, 19:04.3; 25. Benjamin Ringsmuth, Chu, 19:11.6; 26. Avery Seeman, Dim, 19:30.0; 27. Ram Caballa, Kod, 19:32.5; 28. Gabriel Koehler, Kod, 19:45.2; 29. Rollin Beardslee, Chu, 19:50.4; 30. Brody Phillips, Chu, 19:53.0; 31. Nicholas Glover, Dim, 19:58.0; 32. Paxson Williams, Kod, 20:06.8; 33. Max Gaither, Dim, 21:09.8; 34. Jon Bradbury, Kod, 22:17.6.
Girls
Team — 1. Chugiak, 20; 2. South, 50; 3. Dimond, 68; Kodiak, 112.
Individual
1. Elizabeth Page, Sou, 20:02.3; 2. Alliyah Fields, Chu, 20:12.6; 3. Hannah Bodkin, Chu, 20:30.3; 4. Skyler Belmear, Chu, 20:37.9; 5. Petra Knox, Chu, 20:56.7; 6. Emily Moore, Chu, 21:04.9; 7. Allison Macy, Chu, 21:15.3; 8. Ellie Stull, Dim, 21:23.9; 9. Alise Elliott, Sou, 21:37.4; 10. Madison Dahlstrom, Sou, 21:38.8; 11. Adele Matthews, Sou, 21:40.8; 12. Avrey Campbell, Dim, 21:56.3; 13. Ryleigh Ervin, Chu, 22:04.5; 14. Abigail Harver, Kod, 22:05.4; 15. Molly McBride, Dim, 22:23.9; 16. Ellen Kruchoski, Chu, 22:25.9; 17. Nora McBride, Dim, 22:31.0; 18. Madelin Lowen, Dim, 22:39.8; 19. Samantah Jensen, Chu, 22:45.3; 20. Maryjane Baxter, Dim, 22:47.9; 21. Kyra Walter, Chu, 22:49.1; 22. Gabriella Kern, Sou, 22:51.5; 23. Lilian Coy, Sou, 22:56.6; 24. Hannah Stepetin, Chu, 23:07.7; 25. Greta Reese, Sou, 23:12.9; 26. Madilyn Gifford, Sou, 23:15.4; 27. Holly Rogness, Sou, 23:20.4; 28. Isabel Mendoza, Sou, 23:24.2; 29. Madison Larson, Chu, 23:24.8; 30. Olivia Ronzio Pico, Chu, 23:27.7; 31. Rebecca Tyler, Sou, 23:33.2; 32. Cierra Norris, Dim, 23:41.3; 33. Eden Johnsen, Dim, 23:44.2; 34. Gigi Leonetti, Dim, 24:16.9; 35. Melia Gilbert, Una, 24:21.4; 36. Katie Christenson, Chu, 24:24.7; 37. Cameryn Kauffman, Sou, 24:45.6; 38. Haiden Holforty, Kod, 24:53.8; 39. Cassidy Foster, Kod, 24:57.7; 40. Sophia Randazzo, Dim, 25:30.2; 41. Jenna Gardiner, Dim, 25:35.2; 42. Karoline Bohne, Dim, 26:07.7; 43. Claire Saltzman, Dim, 26:21.2; 44. Isabelle-Rose Christescu, Kod, 26:39.2; 45. Serenity Bushell, Kod, 26:53.6; 46. Hanna Paulson, Dim, 27:00.3; 47. Katherine Reinbold, Dim, 27:05.7; 48. Hannah McCarthy, Kod, 27:16.0; 49. Arwen Baldwin, Dim, 27:18.2; 50. Elli Paulson, Dim, 27:30.0; 51. Claire Hampton, Dim, 27:37.8; 52. Christiana Norris, Dim, 28:03.0; 53. Amelia Kari, Dim, 28:48.6; 54. Ruby Brockman, Kod, 28:55.8; 55. Teagan Halsey, Dim, 29:15.9; 56. Tegan Zalewski, Kod, 30:01.3; 57. Ally Andresen, Dim, 30:27.9; 58. Kilee Holforty, Kod, 30:48.1; 59. Mia Baxter, Kod, 32:52.6; 60. Emagale Counceller, Kod, 33:14.8; 61. Shannon Lowry, Dim, 35:00.2; 62. Donavyn Koehler, Kod, 37:06.2.
Junior varsity
Boys
Team — 1. South, 15; 2. Chugiak, 59; 3. Dimond, 61; 4. Kodiak, 106.
Kodiak placers
14. Stokely Williams, 20:44.6; 20. Landen Alford, 21:15.7; 23. Gilbert Frazier, 22:02.1; 24. CJ Ancheta, 22:24.6; 25. Devin Sharratt, 22:34.1; 26. Jonah Stewart, 22:41.3; 27. Garrett Wood, 22:43.5; 29. Stormy Hayden, 23:27.3; 32. Taiyo Seto, 24:56.1; 33. Jed Overbeek, 25:25.0; 34. Maddox Deemer, 30:16.9; 35. Caedmon Bushell, 30:42.2.
