Softball: Emerald Isle Invitational at Baranof Field. Wasilla vs. North Pole, 10 a.m.; Colony vs. North Pole, 11:30 a.m.; Kodiak vs. Wasilla, 1 p.m.; Wasilla vs. Colony, 2:30 p.m.; Kodiak vs. Colony, 4 p.m.; Kodiak vs. North Pole, 5:30 p.m.
Track: Kodiak at the F/V Invincible Pentathlon (shot put, 100 and 300 hurdles) at Joe Floyd Track and Field, 4 p.m.
Softball: Emerald Isle Invitational at Baranof Field, 10 a.m. Championship game, 5:30 p.m.
Track: Kodiak at the F/V Invincible Pentathlon (high jump) in the high school gym, 4 p.m.
Softball: Kodiak vs. Wasilla, 10 a.m.; North Pole vs. Colony, noon; Kodiak vs. Colony, 2 p.m.; North Pole vs. Wasilla, 4 p.m. All games at Baranof Field.
Track: Kodiak at the F/V Invincible Pentathlon (800) at Joe Floyd Track and Field, 9:30 a.m.
