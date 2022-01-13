After the Kodiak Island Borough School District announced it was switching to remote learning until Jan. 18, hockey coach John Glover expected this weekend’s games to be canceled.
That call never came.
According to Debbie Rohrer, the school district’s activities director, Kodiak’s two-game home series against Houston is still a go.
“Hockey is still happening as of now,” Rohrer said in a text message to the Daily Mirror Wednesday afternoon.
That was the news Glover was hoping to hear, especially since his squad hasn’t had a game since Dec. 18 when it played Soldotna at the Baranof Park ice rink.
The drought ends at 8 p.m. Friday when Kodiak hosts Railbelt Conference leader Houston. The two teams close the series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Kodiak’s junior varsity will make its home debut this weekend, playing at 1 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The junior varsity has played two games at Homer and Juneau this season.
Because the program will have four players out with positive COVID cases, many varsity players will skate in the junior varsity games.
“Our younger players will get a lot more playing time in the JV games,” Glover said.
The coach said his players need the experience of extra games. The team did skate against a community team last weekend, winning 16-6.
“Other teams are playing nearly twice as many games as we are,” Glover said.
Kodiak is 0-8 in the Railbelt Conference in its first season, 0-8 overall.
Facing Houston will not be a soft return to the ice. The Hawks are leading the conference with a 4-0 record, 9-2 overall.
“We are excited about giving a couple of new things a try and seeing what it gets us,” Glover said.
Kodiak concludes its home campaign with nonconference games against Tri-Valley — out of Fairbanks — Jan. 21-22.
“It was really cool that they wanted to come to Kodiak,” Glover said.
On Wednesday, the school district announced it was switching to remote learning until at least Jan. 18 because over 300 students and staff — more than 145 at the high school — were either in isolation or quarantine.
