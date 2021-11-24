Is Kodiak the dart capital of Alaska?
Based on the results at the first Alaska State Open Dart Tournament in 25 years, it sure is.
Kodiak’s contingent of five dart throwers captured four of the 10 events held Nov. 12-14 in Anchorage.
The first state open since 1997 attracted darters from all over Alaska. It was a big deal for the state’s dart community as more than 100 people competed on 29 boards set up at Billards Palace.
“There was a need to have a state championship to get us all together,” said Kevin Cornett, the Kodiak Island Dart Association president.
Cornett was dialed in.
He captured titles in men’s singles cricket, blind draw and men’s doubles with Kodiak’s Alex Alvarado.
Kodiak’s Emily Furgione and Brandy Warnecke teamed with two Kenai throwers to take first in women’s four-person 501.
Tony Belzer also competed in the tournament.
All of them credited their counterparts for Kodiak’s success.
“We had a blast,” Alvardo said. “It was one of my most favorite memories. I won’t forget it.”
The dart scene in Kodiak is hopping with leagues two nights a week filling local bars. Wednesday’s six-player team format is a long-standing Kodiak tradition, while the Thursday Night Premier League was created last year when Cornett took over president duties.
The premier league consists of best-of-10 singles matches at the Mecca.
Cornett and Furgione were the league’s inaugural winners.
Cornett’s life revolves around darts. He watches professional dart highlights, has a board at home and is in an Alaska online league.
“If you want to be good, you have to practice,” he said.
Cornett qualified and competed at the 2019 National Dart Tournament in Las Vegas and recently qualified again for the 2022 edition being held in January.
Alvardo also qualified in 2019 but couldn’t travel to the tournament.
Cornett said competing against the best players in the nation was an eye-opener for a sport he picked up playing in 2012.
“You think you are at a level, and you go down there, and everybody is at that level or better,” Cornett said.
Under Cornett’s leadership, the Kodiak Island Dart Association league has flourished. A new league was added and fundraisers were held to raise money for electronic scoring tablets and light rings that go around each board.
“I knew that I wanted to do more than what we were doing,” he said.
Cornett’s dream is for Kodiak to host a National Tournament qualifier.
“A lot of the people on the mainland would like to have it happen,” he said.
Kodiak’s dart league runs through the winter. Those interested in subbing for teams can email kodiakislanddarts@gmail.com
“The whole dart community is a really nice community of people” Belzer said. “They are willing to help.”
