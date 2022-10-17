The last time Hannah Finley wrestled for Kodiak, she was the 145-pound fifth-place wrestler at the girls state championships in May 2021.
After a year away from The Rock, Finley again donned the Kodiak singlet.
The senior had the most success in the Bears’ opening meet at the Houston Altercation, finishing third at 132 pounds Saturday in Houston.
Finley shot out of a cannon, winning her first three matches by pinfall over Redington’s Josephine Granger (1:26), Nikiski’s Shyra Loomis (1:48) and Wasilla’s Taylia Hardy (2:55).
Finley then dropped her final two matches by pinfall to place third.
Sawyer Stevens last wrestled as a freshman in 2019 and was Kodiak’s top boy finisher. The senior went 2-2 in the 145-pound bracket.
After opening with a tight 7-6 loss to Colony’s Ethan Osborn, Stevens reeled off a pair of decisive victories — 15-2 over Wasilla’s Brandt Steiner and 16-5 over Chugiak’s Samuel Lazenby.
He then ran into Osborn again in the consolation semifinals and was pinned 2 minutes, 53 seconds into the match.
Kodiak also picked up a win from Kaswel Chambers at 145 pounds, Megan Cornett at 107 pounds and Ariadna Sorto-Chicas at 235 pounds.
Kodiak placed 14th out of 24 teams with 29 points.
Team (top 5) — 1. South 226.5; 2. Soldotna 181; 3. Palmer 171; 4. Wasilla 157; 5. Colony 155.
Kodiak results
Boys
119 — Damon May
Round 1 — Anan Siackhasone, South, p. Damon May, 1:03
Consolation round 2 — Dawson Dupey, Valdez, dec. Damon May, 17-10
125 — Ram Caballa
Round 1 — Dimitri Larson, West, t.f. over Ram Caballa, 16-1
Consolation round 2 — Frank Rodriguez, Student Wrestling Development Program, dec. Ram Caballa 2-0
135 — Samuel Lopez
Quarterfinal — Dylan Shaw, South, p. Samuel Lopez, 1:19
Consolation round 2 — Donovan Gee, West, p. Samuel Lopez, 4:25
145 — Sawyer Stevens
Round 1 — Ethan Osborn, Col, d. Sawyer Stevens, 7-6
Consolation round 2 — Sawyer Stevens m.d. Brandt Steiner, Wasilla, 15-2
Consolation round 3 — Sawyer Stevens m.d. Samuel Lazenby, Chugiak, 16-5
Consolation semifinals — Ethan Osborn, Colony, p. Sawyer Stevens, 2:53
145 — Kaswel Chambers
Round 1 — Ryunosuke Tsukada, Service, p. Kaswel Chambers, 0:55
Consolation round 1 — Kaswel Chambers p. Troy Geary, Houston, 2:30
Consolation round 2 – Nolan Deemer, Palmer, p. Kaswel Chambers, 1:32
Girls
107 — 6. Megan Cornett
Round 1 — Jessica Leclair, Soldotna, p. Megan Cornett, 2:29
Round 2 — Kaelynn Seidl, Wasilla, p. Megan Cornett, 0:45
Round 3 — Megan Cornett p. Grace Loutzenhiser, Colony, 0:59
Round 4 — Pagan Lester, Newhalen, p. Megan Cornett, 0:51
Round 5 — Talia Jenkins, Chugiak, p. Megan Cornett, 0:53
120 — 3. Mia Crandall
Round 1 — Paisley Maxwell, Nikiski, p. Mia Crandall, 3:35
Round 3 — Evelyn Bernick, Student Wrestling Development Program, p. Mia Crandall, 4:51
132 — 3. Hannah Finley
Round 1 — Hannah Finley p. Josephine Granger, Redington, 1:26
Round 2 — Hannah Finley p. Shyra Loomis, Nikiski, 1:48
Round 3 — Hannah Finley, p. Taylia Hardy, Wasilla, 2:55
Round 4 — Bayleigh Harrington, Colony, p. Hannah Finley, 1:25
Round 5 — Lillie Van Siegman, Palmer, p. Hannah Finley, 5:54
235 — 2. Ariadna Sorto-Chicas
Round 2 — Noelle Buck, Palmer, p. Ariadna Sorto-Chicas, 0:25
Round 3 — Ariadna Sorto-Chicas p. Ryallee Piscoya, West, 3:26
