When the Kodiak cross country team graduates a top-notch runner, there is always a capable runner ready to take over.
That is not a luxury most teams have, but most teams are not built like Kodiak. The Rock breeds runners. Curtis Mortenson. Stig Yngve. Trevor Dunbar. Sam Salus. Levi Thomet. Dylan Anthony. Keith Osowski. That’s just a smattering of who’s who in the dynamite history of the program.
This season, the Bears are replacing the graduated Micah Fields — last year’s fourth-place finisher at the Division I state championships — with not just one runner but with a trio of juniors.
That’s how Kodiak rolls.
Juniors Bengt Anderson, Elias Litzow and Max Robinson are set to lead a solid Kodiak boys squad into the 2022 season that begins Saturday with a time trial at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park. The race begins at 10 a.m. Homer was supposed to be on island but canceled its trip, according to Kodiak cross country Ashley Mortenson.
Anderson skyrocketed to stardom during the spring when he finished third in the 1,600-meter run and sixth in the 3,200 at the Division I track and field championships. Robinson was Kodiak’s second finisher — 18th overall — and Litzow was Kodiak’s fourth finisher — 50th overall — at last year’s state cross country meet.
“I hope that the three of them are really challenging each other all season because that is when you see your best performances,” said Mortenson, entering her fifth year.
It’s just not those three either. Sophomores Miles Grimes and Joseph Hathaway return from Kodiak’s fifth-place showing at the 2021 state meet. Toss in Jacob Sarnowski, Joshua Hathaway and a few others, and Kodiak has the right pieces to return to state and challenge Colony for the Region III title.
“They are hoping to take back the region title after narrowly missing that last year,” Mortenson said.
Colony kept Kodiak from celebrating at Bear Valley Golf Course by topping the Bears by five points at last year’s regional meet. The Knights will be back on the island on Sept. 16 for a meet that also includes Chugiak and Soldotna.
“That will be a region preview,” Mortenson said.
Even though some runners were busy fishing or working at Camp Woody during the summer, the coach said her boys are ready to show they state what they have.
“Cross country is one of those sports where some people race into shape, and that is always exciting,” Mortenson said.
With only four seniors, this season could be the start of something special.
“This feels like an exciting year to see what we can do and hopefully build on even better next year,” Mortenson said. “Our guys’ team is going to be good. We will see how they develop.”
GIRLS
Kodiak returns four runners — Cassidy Foster, Abigail Harver, Hannah McCarthy and Oceana Brockman — from last year’s state qualifying team and third-place regional finisher.
Those four make up nearly half of Kodiak’s team, as Mortenson said she expects only 10 girls to be on the roster.
“It’s going to be a smaller team again this year, but it sounds like that is what everybody is saying for the girls’ teams this year,” she said.
Last year’s top runner Ayla Baker left the island this summer when her Coast Guard family was transferred. As a freshman, she placed 35th at state.
“We knew that it was coming, but it was still painful,” Mortenson said. “The athletes comment on how they miss her. She just brought an excellent playfulness that was coupled with her hard work.”
Juniors Foster (42nd at last year’s state meet) and Harver (53rd) will battle for Kodiak’s top spot this season.
Mortenson said Soldotna and Colony will most likely be the region’s top teams, with Kodiak, Wasilla and Palmer fighting for the final berth to the state championships set for Oct. 8 in Anchorage.
SCHEDULE
Kodiak hosts two meets this season — and they are big. Following the time trial, the Bears host North Pole, Grace Christian and Dimond on Sept. 2 and Chugiak, Colony and Soldotna on Sept. 16.
Mortenson said she had to turn teams away. Running at Fort Abercrombie is a big draw to mainland teams. While other courses in the state have changed over time, the 5-kilometer course at Abercrombie has not.
“The history that we have on our course, at this point, is pretty hard to beat on any other course in the state. … You can compare your times to 50 years worth of times. It’s pretty cool to have that,” Mortenson said.
ROSTER
Seniors
Simon Grimes
Tyler Holforty
Joshua Marquez
Jacob Sarnowski
Juniors
CJ Anchetta
Bengt Anderson
Cassidy Foster
Abigail Harver
Lamar Klier
Elias Litzow
Jayden Martinez
Hannah McCarthy
Maxwell Robinson
Nora Saltonstall
Makoto Seto
Manny Silva
Jonah Stewart
Sophomores
Mia Baxter
John Bradbury
Oceana Brockman
Ram Caballa
Emagale Counceller
Miles Grimes
Joseph Hathaway
Joshua Hathaway
Liam Long
JJ Marasigan
Paxson Williams
Freshmen
Landon Alford
John Eaton
Haiden Holforty
Gabriel Koehler
Andie Shanahan
Devin Sharratt
Schedule
Aug. 13 — Time trial at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park
Aug. 19-20 — at Tsalteshi Invitational in Soldotna
Aug. 27 — at Bartlett Invitational
Sept 2 — Dimond, North Pole and Grace at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park
Sept. 9 — at ACS
Sept. 10 — at Palmer Invitational
Sept. 16 — Chugiak, Colony, Soldotna at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park
Oct. 1 — Region III Championships in Soldotna
Oct. 8 — Division I State Championships in Anchorage
Region III schools
Kodiak
Wasilla
Colony
Palmer
Soldotna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.