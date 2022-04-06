When Tom Bolen woke up Wednesday morning and looked out one of the windows in his house, his heart sunk.
The ground was covered in snow. The weatherman didn’t realize it was opening day on The Rock.
“I was hoping the weather would change,” said Bolen, the fifth-year skipper of Kodiak High School’s softball team.
It did.
When Kodiak’s Shanoah Spear delivered the first pitch of the 2022 softball season at 4 p.m. at Baranof Field, the snow on the artificial turf had cleared the way to the glistening green and red surface.
The sun broke through enough that players didn’t even have to bundle up in layers. Most played with just long sleeves underneath their visible jersey — a rarity for an early-April game in Kodiak.
The day was even more enjoyable for Kodiak players and coaches as they soaked up a doubleheader sweep of Homer, the six-time defending Northern Lights Conference champion.
Kodiak rallied to win the first game of the twinbill 20-12 and polished off the nightcap with a 15-0 four-inning romp.
For early-season games, these were as big as they come. An opening statement for the Bears.
“I would like to say that I’m surprised by this, but I am really not,” Bolen said. “These girls have been putting in the work, and from what I’ve seen in practice showed here today.”
Wednesday marked the second time in three seasons Kodiak swept Homer — a Division II powerhouse. The Bears achieved the feat in 2019, which was the first sweep of the Mariners since 2009. Last year’s regular-season series was wiped out because of COVID.
However, Homer wins when it matters, topping Kodiak in the last three NLC Championship games.
“It is awful early to have a conference game and awfully early to have a conference game against Kodiak,” longtime Homer bench boss Bill Bell said. “I would much rather warm-up against some of the other teams first.”
Bell’s troops came out slugging, unleashing three hits on the game’s first three pitches, and didn’t let up, outhitting Kodiak 12-6 in the opening game. The visitors jumped out to leads of 8-2, 10-5 and 11-7.
After that, it was all Kodiak, as the Bears outscored the Mariners 28-1 over the next six innings.
The gaudy run total was thanks to a Homer pitching staff that was not in late-season form. Three pitchers combined for 27 walks, two hit batters and 12 wild pitches that resulted in runs.
“They are a good team. There is no doubt we are not going to walk over them the rest of the games this season. We know that they can play ball,” Bolen said.
And so can Bolen’s girls. After committing six errors in the first game, Kodiak played a flawless second game as Spear twirled a four-inning complete-game. The sophomore right-hander struck out four, walked none and scattered seven hits — three coming in the last inning.
In the second game, senior Anastasia Solomon led Kodiak’s nine-hit attack, going 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. Her two-run single in the third pushed the lead to 10-0.
Junior Alison Narog laced a double and a triple in the second inning, while freshman Danica Howell drove in three runs — two on a single in Kodiak’s six-run second inning.
“For the start of the season, I could not have asked for a better scenario,” Bolen said.
Kodiak picked up a pair of singles from freshman Kate Holland and a two-run single from Spear in the opening game. Everybody in the order scored at least once, with Narog crossing the plate four times.
Trailing 11-7, the Bears pushed across six runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth to end the game via the mercy rule.
Homer’s Kaylin Anderson pounded out three singles and drove in three, while Delilah Harris went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
“Our hitting was good, and we kept our spirits up,” said Bell, in his 18th year at Homer. “We made a lot of errors, some of which were them and some of which were me not teaching them about things. We got some spots that we need to fill in, and we have some strong spots that surprised us and that we are really happy with.”
Both Kodiak and Homer will compete in the fourth Emerald Isle Invitational that begins today at Baranof Field and at East Addition Park. The three-day tournament concludes Saturday and also includes Colony, North Pole, Delta, Wasilla and Eagle River.
Today, Kodiak plays Colony at 10 a.m. and North Pole at 5 p.m.
