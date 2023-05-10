Kodiak softball is steamrolling through the Northern Lights Conference.
What’s new? The Bears have owned the NLC’s regular season since 2019.
During a recent six-game, three-day stretch on the Kenai Peninsula, Kodiak walloped Soldotna and Kenai to the tune of 98-24. Six up, six down.
Four of the six wins were conference, which upped the Bears’ regular-season conference winning streak to 35 games, which dates back to the 2019 campaign. A streak unmatched during that stretch.
With the four victories, Kodiak enters the final two weeks of the regular season sporting a sparkling 6-0 conference record. The Bears have four conference games left (Houston and Homer twice) to add on to the winning streak. Kodiak plays Homer Thursday and Friday and Houston on May 19-20 at Baranof Field. The Bears also play a nonconference game against Wasilla on this week’s trip to the Peninsula.
Before the dominating run through Soldotna and Kenai, Kodiak won the 13-team Rally in the Valley Softball Tournament as the only team that emerged with a perfect 5-0 record. Colony, Ketchikan and Thunder Mountain all finished with 4-1 records.
CONFERENCE GAMES
KODIAK 12, KENAI 2
The Bears unleashed a 14-hit attack and disposed of the Kardinals in five innings.
Leadoff hitter Ashlyn Bolen led the way with four RBIs, four hits — three singles and a double — and two runs scored.
Kate Holland had a single, a triple and scored two runs. Addalina Haagensen and Aleisha Miranda each had two singles.
Shanoah Spear picked up the win, fanning five and allowing five hits in five innings.
KODIAK 12, SOLDOTNA 1
Bolen, Haillee Henslee, Spear and Luana Farmer all contributed two hits as Kodiak rolled past Soldotna in five innings.
Bolen singled twice and scored two runs, Henslee singled, tripled, scored twice and drove in a run, Spear singled, doubled and drove in a run, while Farmer had two singles.
Danica Howell fired a seven-hitter while striking out four.
KODIAK 27, KENAI 1
Kodiak exploded for 25 hits in a three-inning throttling of Kenai.
Everybody in the Bears’ order had at least one hit, with Bolen, Kate Holland and Spear all having four-hit days.
Kodiak smacked eight extra-base hits, with Holland bombing a home run and legging out two triples.
Spear allowed four hits over three innings while fanning two.
KODIAK 13, SOLDOTNA 4
Howell couldn’t be stopped in Kodiak’s seven-inning victory — the only game that went the distance on the trip.
The sophomore tattooed a home run, hit two triples, scored twice and drove in six runs. She also was a star from inside the circle, striking out nine in five innings.
Henslee also hit a home run and added a single, while Bolen tallied three singles.
NONCONFERENCE
KODIAK 12, KENAI 4
Henslee blasted a pair of doubles in Kodiak’s four-inning win over Kenai.
Haagensen added a double and a single.
Howell fanned nine and surrendered five hits in four innings.
KODIAK 21, SOLDOTNA 12
Holland and Haagensen each had three hits in a game where Kodiak generated 16 hits.
Holland had three singles, while Haagensen had a double and two singles. Kyla Pineda tripled and singled, while Bolen, Haagensen and Henslee had two singles.
