Kodiak’s young girls basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in the Mat-Su Valley over the weekend.
Colony swept Kodiak in a Northern Lights Conference series, winning Friday’s game 84-30 and Saturday’s game 82-25.
Kodiak dropped to 0-4 in the NLC, 3-9 overall. Colony moved to 3-1 in conference.
In Friday’s game, Anastasia Solomon led Kodiak with seven points. Avie Averalo chipped in six.
Freshman Hallie Clark dropped three of Colony’s nine 3-pointers and ended with a game-high 23 points. Kaylee Wilkes added 21 points.
The Knights drained 10 3-pointers in Saturday’s game. Clark hit six of them for 24 points. Wilkes also tallied 24 points.
Arevalo paced Kodiak with seven points.
Kodiak hosts Metalakta Feb. 7-8.
Friday
KNIGHTS 84, BEARS 30
Kodiak 10 9 8 3 — 30
Colony 30 25 14 15 — 84
Kodiak (30) — Arevalo 2 2-3 6, Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Blanco 1 0-0 2, Holland 0 0-0 0, Mangrobang 2 0-0 6, Quiambao 2 1-2 6, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Gumtang 0 0-0 0, Howell 0 1-2 1, Craig 0 0-0 0, Solomon 3 1-2 7, Spear 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 5-9 30.
Colony (84) — Wilkes 8 3-3 21, Shelley 2 0-0 6, Hopkins 3 2-2 9, Alley 0 0-0 0, Finley 0 0-0 0, Arreola 2 0-0 5, Clark 10 0-0 23, McMahon 2 0-0 4, Suaava 7 2-4 16. Totals: 34 7-9 84.
3-point goals: Kodiak 3 (Mangrobang 2, Quiambao); Colony 9 (Clark 3, Wilkes 2, Shelley 2, Hopkins, Arreola). Fouls: Kodiak 7, Colony 13. Fouled out — none.
Saturday
KNIGHTS 82, BEARS 25
Kodiak 4 10 5 6 — 25
Colony 27 39 8 17 — 82
Kodiak (25) — Arevalo 3 1-1 7, Blanco 0 1-2 1, Holland 1 0-0 3, Mangrobang 1 1-2 4, Quiambao 0 1-2 1, Gumtang 1 2-2 5, Craig 1 0-0 2, Solomon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 6-9 25.
Colony (82) — Wilkes 10 0-0 24, Shelley 3 0-0 8, Hopkins 6 2-3 14, Alley 2 0-0 4, Finley 1 0-0 2, Clark 9 0-0 24, McMahon 0 0-0 0, Suaava 2 2-2 6. Totals: 33 4-5 82.
3-point goals: Kodiak 3 (Holland, Mangrobang, Gumtang); Colony 10 (Clark 6, Wilkes 2, Shelley 2). Fouls: Kodiak 7, Colony 10. Fouled out — none.
