Before dipping into what happened last week in the Northern Lights Conference, let’s give kudos to the Grace Christian boys basketball team.
The Grizzlies upended Heritage Christian — ranked 14th in California’s Division I — 53-50 in the Alaska Airlines Classic championship game in Anchorage.
According to the Alaska Sports Report, Grace Christian became just the fifth Alaska team to win a classic title. The tournament dates back to 1989.
Sloan Lenfter led 3A Grace (11-2) with 17 points and rebounds.
East Anchorage topped West Anchorage 68-62 in the third-place game.
Colony (8-3 overall, 1-0 conference) — Colony was busy last week with four games in four days. The Knights started the stretch with an 87-58 conference victory over Palmer. The good times continued in the Capital City, with victories over Juneau (57-52) and Thunder Mountain (52-41 and 58-42).
Up next: Kodiak (Friday and Saturday)
Palmer (0-8, 0-1) — A year after appearing in the 4A state tournament, the Moose have struggled out of the gates. Palmer dropped four games last week to remain winless on the season. The Moose fell to Colony (87-58), and lost to South Anchorage (57-33), Ninilchik (69-52) and Kodiak (41-32) at the O’Brady Invitational in Anchorage.
Up next: Wasilla (late Tuesday), West Valley (Thursday), Valdez (Friday) and Dimond (Saturday).
Wasilla (6-1, 2-0) — The Warriors are one of the most experienced teams in the NLC and it has shown early on as they blitzed Soldotna last week 93-60 and 72-40.
Up next: Palmer (late Tuesday),
ACS (4-6, 0-0) — Anchorage Christian was idle last week in preparation for a brutal five-game in five-day stretch that started Tuesday.
Up next: Colony (late Tuesday), Soldotna (Wednesday and Saturday), Kenai (Thursday) and Juneau (Friday).
Soldotna (2-9, 1-3) — Soldotna’s trip to the Mat-Su Valley resulted in points but no wins. The Stars lost to Wasilla 93-60 and 72-40.
Up next: ACS (Wednesday and Saturday), Juneau (Thursday) and Kenai (Friday).
Kodiak (2-4, 1-1) — The Bears have played two overtimes in six games. That is making up for a late start to the season. Kodiak beat Palmer (41-32) and lost to West Valley (58-28) and Bartlett (74-63, OT) last week.
Up next: Eagle River (Thursday), Colony (Friday and Saturday).
Colony (7-3, 1-1) — Colony split a pair of NLC games last week, beating Palmer (71-21) and losing to ACS (98-54). The Knights sandwiched the NLC games with a 66-6 victory over Service.
Up next: Kodiak (Friday and Saturday).
Wasilla (5-0, 2-0) — Wasilla swept Soldotna last week 54-26 and 56-21.
Up next: Palmer (late Tuesday) and Thunder Mountain (Friday and Saturday).
Palmer (2-5, 0-1) — Palmer lost a NLC game to Colony (71-21) and dropped a pair at Thunder Mountain (55-32 and 47-40).
Up next: Wasilla (late Tuesday) and at a tournament at West Valley (Thursday-Saturday).
ACS (5-2, 1-0) — Anchorage Christian was two points shy of reaching the century mark in its win over Colony. For the season, ACS is averaging 74 points per game.
Up next: Soldotna (Wednesday and Saturday), Kenai (Thursday) and Juneau (Friday).
Kodiak (0-6, 0-2) — Kodiak was idle last week and, this week, will play at home for the first time this season.
Up next: Colony (Friday and Saturday).
Soldotna (4-5, 2-1) — Soldotna fell to Wasilla (54-26 and 56-21).
Up next: ACS (Wednesday and Saturday), Juneau (Thursday) and Kenai (Friday).
