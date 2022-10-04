Playoffs!
The Alaska high school football playoffs are set. And once again Kodiak will be watching from afar.
After finishing the season with an 0-6 record, the Bears playoff drought reached eight years. The last time Kodiak played a postseason game was in 2013 — a 47-6 loss to Kenai.
The Division II four-team bracket features heavyweights Lathrop and Soldotna. The two schools motored through the regular season with a combined record of 16-0, crushing opponents 794-172.
Lathrop — the defending Division II champions — is riding a 14-game winning streak, while Soldotna has won eight in a row. The Stars last loss was to the Malamutes in last year’s title game.
North Pole’s and Chugiak’s prize for reaching the postseason: Facing those two juggernauts.
Northern Lights Conference champion Soldotna hosts Railbelt runner-up North Pole (6-3) at 4 p.m. Friday, while Railbelt champion Lathrop entertains NLC runner-up Chugiak (4-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The winners advance to the championship game on Oct. 15 at Service High School in Anchorage.
There will be a new champion in Division III as last year’s winner, Redington, did not advance to postseason play.
Mid Alaska Conference champion Houston (7-0) hosts MAC No. 3 Barrow (4-2) 6 p.m. Friday, while Denali Conference champion Nikiski (3-2) hosts MAC runner-up Homer (6-2) 2 p.m. Saturday.
The winners collide in the Oct. 15 championship game.
Kodiak played Houston, Barrow and Homer during the regular season.
The Division I playoffs feature all eight teams from the Cook Inlet Conference, including a winless South Anchorage (0-8) traveling to top-seeded Juneau (9-0) in the opening round.
Other matchups pit No. 2 Bartlett (6-1) vs. No. 7 Dimond (2-6), No. 3 Colony (6-2) against No. 6 Service (2-6) and No. 4 West Anchorage (4-4) against No. 5 East Anchorage (3-5).
The championship game is Oct. 21 in Anchorage.
Division I
Friday
No. 7 Dimond at No. No. 2 Bartlett, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Service at No. 3 Colony, 7 p.m.
No. 5 East Anchorage at No. 4 West Anchorage, 7:30 p.m.
No. 8 South Anchorage vs. No. 1 Juneau, 3 p.m.
Semifinals
Colony-Service winner vs. Barltett-Dimond winner
Juneau/South winner vs. West-East winner
Championship
Oct. 21 at Service High School, 6:30 p.m.
Division II
Friday
North Pole at Soldotna, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Chugiak at Lathrop, 1 p.m.
Championships
Oct. 15 at Service High School, noon
Division III
Friday
Barrow at Houston, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Homer at Nikiski, 2 p.m.
Championship
Oct. 15 at Service High School, 4:30 p.m.
