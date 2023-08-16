A reversal of roles is happening with the Kodiak High School cross country team.
“There is excitement on both sides for different reasons — one because it is kind of an unknown and one because there is just such better confidence,” veteran Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said.
In past seasons, the boys’ team had a soaring confidence and the girls’ squad was the unknown. That’s not the case this season. Either way, both are primed to return to the Division I state championships. They are just going to get there in different ways.
GIRLS
Kodiak’s girls are stacked with experience, and with that comes a sense of confidence the team hasn’t had to begin the season in years.
“There is really good energy and better confidence this season than I saw from them last season,” Mortenson said. “I think they see themselves as players in the region this season.”
All but one of Kodiak’s six state qualifiers from last season are returning. That group is paced by senior Abigail Harver, who finished 36th at the state meet last season.
She planned to graduate after her junior year but decided to stick around. That was tremendous news for Kodiak.
“She is bringing some great energy coming off some nice track PRs (personal records),” Mortenson said. “She got some training in this summer and got some big goals for herself individually but also hoping to lead the team back to a state appearance.”
Harver was Kodiak’s top runner in last season’s 5-kilometer races, including logging a ninth at the Region III Championships. She knocked about 90 seconds off her best time as a sophomore and looks to shave even more time off her PR of 21 minutes, 54 seconds of last season.
“She is really hoping to get higher in the state rankings for cross country,” Mortenson said. “She was 36th last year, and we are really hoping for top 25, if not higher.”
Also returning to Kodiak’s lineup are seniors Cassidy Foster and Hannah McCarthy, junior Ruby Brockman and sophomore Haiden Holforty.
With the leadership of runners returning and a few freshmen Mortenson is high on, Kodiak aims to improve on its third-place regional finish and climb the ladder in the state rankings.
“Second in the region would be a great goal for us,” Mortenson said. “I haven’t seen the other teams. I know Colony is going to have a really sharp squad and Soldotna will too.”
BOYS
Kodiak’s boys enter the 2023 season without the services of Max Robinson and Bengt Anderson, the team’s top finishers at last year’s Division I state meet.
The senior Robinson — 34th at the 2022 state meet — has decided to focus on swimming after splitting his time between the two fall sports his entire prep career. Anderson and his family moved off-island. Anderson was 36th at state.
Also gone are the graduated Tyler Holforty (55th at state) and Jacob Sarnowski (58th).
“We lost some major players, but we have a strong reloading of talent, so there is a lot of mystery there,” Mortenson said. “How is this going to shake out? How are we going to stack up? We have the potential to do really well, but it is far from a foregone conclusion.”
Juniors Miles Grimes and the Hathaway twins — Joseph and Joshua — are the only returning members of Kodiak’s team that placed eighth at state. Senior Elias Litzow was on the Bears’ runner-up regional team but did not compete at state.
Grimes was 38th at state, Joseph Hathaway was 43rd and Joshua Hathaway was 52nd.
Litzow led the pack at last week’s Alumni Run at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park.
“He has had his best summer training and is really looking like he is going to break his personal best this season and hopefully push up the state rankings,” Mortenson said.
Mortenson said a lot of last year’s junior varsity runners — Paxson Williams, Ram Caballa Landon Alford and Gabriel Koehler — will be pushing for varsity spots this season along with senio Theron Glover, who has returned to cross country after taking the last two years off.
“We have a solid five. Then we have another five. We are hoping between the two we can put together a competitive team that maybe gets a region title and makes a strong showing at state,” Mortenson said.
SCHEDULE
Kodiak welcomes Dimond and South Anchorage to the island on Sept. 1 for the Kodiak Invitational at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park.
And as of now, it could be the team’s only home meet of the season. Chugiak was scheduled to run here on Sept. 15, but the Anchorage School District is not allowing sports teams to travel that weekend because of Rosh Hashanah.
“Right now, we have no visiting team for that weekend,” Mortenson said. “I’m going to start cold calling people to see if I can drum up some business.”
Mortenson said there is a possibility that Chugiak could travel here for the Kodiak Invitational.
Kodiak is taking the ferry this afternoon to Kenai Peninsula. The team will train on several trails on the Kenai Peninsula — including running the regional course in Seward — before competing in Saturday’s Ted McKinney Invitational in Soldotna.
“We are going to get a really quality training weekend,” Mortenson said. “Our times may or may not be very good, but we don’t really care. This is the building part of the season.”
ROSTER
Seniors
CJ Anchetta
Serenity Bushell
Cassidy Foster
Theron Glover
Abigail Harver
Elias Litzow
Hannah McCarthy
Jed Overbeek
Manny Silva
Jonah Stewart
Juniors
Jon Bradbury
Ruby Brockman
Ram Caballa
Emme Counceller
Miles Grimes
Joseph Hathaway
Joshua Hathaway
Stormy Hayden
JJ Marasigan
Paxson Williams
Sophomores
Landen Alford
John Eaton
Haiden Holforty
Donavyn Koehler
Gabriel Koehler
Devin Sharratt
Freshmen
Isabelle Christescu
Kylie Eaton
Gilbert Frazier
Kilee Holforty
Taiyo Seto
Stokely Williams
Garrett Wood
SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 — at Ted McKinney Invitational in Soldotna
Aug. 26 — at Big 8 5K at Kincaid Park in Anchorage
Sept. 1 — Kodiak Invitational (South Anchorage and Dimond) at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park
Sept. 2 — Mixed relay at the Kodiak State Fairgrounds
Sept. 8 — at ACS Invitational in Anchorage
Sept. 9 — at Palmer Invitational in Palmer
Sept. 30 — Region III Championships in Seward
Oct. 7 — Division I State Championships in Palmer
