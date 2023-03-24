For the first time since 2018, a Kodiak Hockey League team returned to the island as state champions.
The league’s 14U squad claimed the Alaska State Hockey Association B state title with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Anchorage Monday in Wasilla.
The victory capped a dominating run through the tournament for Kodiak. The islanders were untouched in six games, outscoring opponents 46-5.
“We went on a scoring spree on most of the teams,” Kodiak 14U head coach Connor Beuthin said. “I can only chalk that up to teamwork and kids moving the puck, passing and finding the white ice.”
The 14U gang joined the 2016 18U and 2018 10U Kodiak Hockey League teams to win state titles. The league has been sending teams to state tournaments since 2016.
Tied at 1 in the final championship, John Paul Pogson deposited the game-winner — his seventh goal of the tournament — with 3 minutes, 18 seconds left in the second period.
Kodiak’s defense stood tall in the final 12-minute period, denying a late push when Anchorage pulled its goalie in the last minute.
“Playing youth hockey, not too many kids get to call themselves state champions,” Beuthin said. “The moods were high — everybody was thrilled and celebrating. There were a few kids who had to cut the celebrations a little short because they had to catch a flight.”
All 14 players contributed to Kodiak’s run to the trophy. The 13 skaters all scored at least one point, while goalie Simon Lonheim pitched two shutouts and blocked 54 of 59 shots.
“The thing that I was most impressed with, as far as my team, was that every single player on the bench was contributing on the ice,” Beuthin said. “I didn’t have to lean on one or two kids to get the job done. It was, without a doubt, a whole team effort.”
Joseph Dube paced the group with 15 points (11 goals and four assists).
Pogson chipped in seven goals and two assists, while Boaz Basamania added six goals and three assists.
Kodiak also got contributions from Collin Gibbs (four goals, three assists), Cooper Smith (four goals, two assists), Ronan Hinman (three goals), Kevin Foster (two goals, four assists), Covey Otto (two goals, two assists), Aaron Williamson (two goals, three assists), Marshall Anderton (two goals, one assist), Kieran Hayden (one goal, one assist), Marek Wyszkowski (1 goal, four assists) and Maddox Deemer (one assist).
As easy as the first five games were, the championship battle against Anchorage was different.
After a scoreless first period, Hayden put Kodiak up with 9:48 left in the second period.
Anchorage evened the score later in the period before Pogson’s go-ahead score.
“Both teams really did come out skating. It was a great game to watch but also an awesome game to coach as well,” Beuthin said. “Anchorage came out hard, and we stuck with them. The game definitely had momentum shifts.”
Kodiak proved all season it was a championship caliber team. The kids won the Anchorage Hockey Association’s Turkey Shootout in November and followed that with a runner-up showing at the Peninsula Winter Games in Kenai.
“This entire season, I was truly honored to be able to coach these kids and watch them develop into their own game,” Beuthin said.
10U A
Kodiak’s 10U team finished pool play with a 1-2 record and in a four-way tie for third place. However, based on goal-differential, Kodiak placed fifth and missed advancing to the quarterfinals by one goal.
Clay Gardner paced the team with seven goals, while Jack Gardner and Titus Griffin each found the net. JJ Anderton, Aviella Hietala and Griffin each had an assist.
Anderson saved 47 of 60 shots, while EllaGrace Otto swatted away 20 of 23 shots.
The team was coached by Derek Hietala, John Ferreira and Ben Anderton.
12U A
Colby Roberts tallied six points (five goals and one assist) as Kodiak’s 12U A team finished pool play with a 1-2-1 record.
Tanner Bunch chipped in three goals, while Jucas Cook, Easton Frost, Marlee Woodward and Luke Alford each punched in a goal. Frost and Daniel Larsen assisted on two goals, while Peyton Arndt and Alford had one assist.
Goalie Jaden Cusick notched a shutout and saved 68 of 82 shots during the four games.
The team was coached by Hannah Glover, Nate Woodward and Ashley Frost.
OTHER TEAMS
Kodiak’s 18U A and 8U Mac Attack teams also competed at state tournaments. Stats were not available for those teams. Inclement weather kept the 10U B team from competing at state.
KHL 14U B State Champions
No. 11 John Paul Pogson (assistant captain)
No. 21 Kieran Hayden
No. 24 Aaron Williamson
No. 33 Boaz Basamania
No. 44 Maddox Deemer
No. 41 Joseph Dube (assistant captain)
No. 44 Kevin Foster
No. 46 Collin Gibbs
No. 47 Simon Lonheim
No. 61 Cooper Smith
No. 63 Marshall Anderton
No. 70 Coven Otto
No. 77 Marek Wyszkowski
No. 99 Ronan Hinman (captain)
Head coach: Connor Beuthin
Assistant coach: Bill Dube
Manager: Krystle Dube
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.