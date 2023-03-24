For the first time since 2018, a Kodiak Hockey League team returned to the island as state champions. 

The league’s 14U squad claimed the Alaska State Hockey Association B state title with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Anchorage Monday in Wasilla. 

