Kodiak tennis opened the season at the Alaska High School Invitational over the weekend in Anchorage.
“It was a good learning experience for the team, and the first time several on the team have actually played matches,” Kodiak coach Steve Johnston wrote in an email. “For the more experienced players, this helped them get over the initial nervousness common at the first matches of a season. We learned what we need to work on and gained game and court experience, which will prove useful in the future.”
Kodiak went winless against competition from Juneau, Fairbanks and Anchorage. However, Kodiak scored wins in an “impromptu” invitational for beginning and intermediate players.
Kodiak is at the three-day Mat-Su Invitational that begins today in the Mat-Su Valley.
Mixed Doubles: Alex Rehfeldt/Krishna Bathija (J) def. Owen Magnuson/Scout DeVries (K) 8-0
Girls Doubles: Gloria Bixby/Chelsea Ligsay (J) def. Moeyo Tanaka/Kalin Reed (K) 8-1
Girls Singles: Claire Eberhant (F) def. Alexia Francisco (K) 8-2
Boys Doubles: Will Keechi/Malachi Matheson (F) def. Erik Ostlund/Tandy Ford-Roberts (K) 8-0
Boys Singles: Theodore Kenna (F) def. EJ Hernaez (K) 8-3
Girls Singles: Claire Eberhant (F) def. Lilly Wright (K) 8-1
Girls Singles: Zia Siekmann (F) def. Samantha (Sam) Eufemio (K) 8-1
Girls Doubles: Tifari Hollcraft/Elodie Dahle (F) def Moeyo Tanaka/Scout DeVries (K) 8-1
