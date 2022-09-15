tennis

Courtesy of Steve Johnston

Kodiak tennis players compete at the Alaska High School Invitational over the weekend in Anchorage.   

Kodiak tennis opened the season at the Alaska High School Invitational over the weekend in Anchorage. 

“It was a good learning experience for the team, and the first time several on the team have actually played matches,” Kodiak coach Steve Johnston wrote in an email. “For the more experienced players, this helped them get over the initial nervousness common at the first matches of a season. We learned what we need to work on and gained game and court experience, which will prove useful in the future.”

