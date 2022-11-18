For those who noticed, I did not attend Kodiak’s only home wrestling matches of the season. I had an excused absence. I even cleared it with veteran coach Junior Valladolid a few days before his team hosted Wasilla and Palmer.
While Valladolid’s wrestlers were collecting pins on The Rock, I was knocking down pins in Eagle River.
For the fifth time since 2015, I was invited to participate with team Kodiak as a unified partner at the Special Olympics Alaska state bowling tournament. As tiring as the experience has been in the past, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to hang with Kodiak’s athletes and other partners. This was the first time since 2019 that close to 150 bowlers — athletes and partners — from Juneau, Fairbanks, Anchorage, the Mat-Su Valley and Kodiak had gathered at Eagle River Bowl for a state bowling tournament.
Kodiak sent 16 bowlers — divided into four teams — to take on the state’s best. Kodiak’s orange-uniformed clan returned to the island on Sunday with a nice haul of medals — nine golds, five silvers and eight bronzes. Dave Smith and Charles Barker cashed in with the biggest awards, winning plaques for most pins knocked down — in nine games — by a unified partner and athlete.
Barker, who I mistakenly referred to as Barber in a recent front-page story (yes, I apologized), amazes me with his marksmanship bowling. Barker has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease and bowls from a wheelchair. While his unified partner — back to the pins — holds onto a ramp, Barker’s hands put just enough spin on the ball to power it down the ramp and into the pins. After three months of Sunday practices, Barker was dialed in at state, launching darts at every dreaded 10 pin. I was jealous.
I was also envious of a Tanana Valley athlete who delivered the bowling ball down the lane like a baseball pitcher winding up to a batter. I’m going to add that approach to my already unorthodox style.
We go to the state tournament to bowl, but the trip is so much more than that. For three days, us partners are in the athletes’ world. We get to see them interact with each other and celebrate as if they had just won the Lombardi Trophy.
I had conversations with fans of the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners and the rest of my team had a Sunday morning karaoke session with a golden microphone that Jeffery Garcia packed — and that wasn’t the oddest item in his suitcase.
I was transported back to high school and learned all about WWE stars from my roommate Aharon Dolph as we watched Smackdown.
Over my 17 years at the Daily Mirror, I’ve written about Dolphs’ athletic prowess. This was my first time rooming with him. He probably will not want to room with me again after I made him brush his teeth with his finger, following 20 minutes looking for his toothbrush (he eventually found the brush).
Even though it takes days to recover from the trip, it’s worth every tireless moment. I’m thankful to be part of such a great organization.
Kodiak Special Olympics Bowling team
Mary Payopal, Dave Smith, Rachel Hinman, Jeffrey Garcia, Trevor Malutin, Bernie Graham, Charles Barker, Patrick Ellis, Amy Canavan, Deegan Canavan, Susan Smith, Hans Moody, Aharon Dolph, Derek Clarkston, Phil Lampron, Eric Mangrobang. Coaches — Joyce Gregory, James Glenn, Aly Strong and Jonathan Strong.
