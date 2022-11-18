For those who noticed, I did not attend Kodiak’s only home wrestling matches of the season. I had an excused absence. I even cleared it with veteran coach Junior Valladolid a few days before his team hosted Wasilla and Palmer. 

While Valladolid’s wrestlers were collecting pins on The Rock, I was knocking down pins in Eagle River. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.