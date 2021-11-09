Kodiak’s Keith Osowski had a career performance at Saturday’s NCAA Division II South Central Region Cross Country Championships in Lubbock, Texas.
The Black Hills State University junior legged out personal-best 10-kilometer time of 31 minutes, 58.26 seconds that placed him 51st out of the 180-person field. He was the second Yellow Jacket to cross the line. Matt Parker finished 36th in 31:31.6.
Black Hills placed 13th out of 26 teams with 374 points.
At the 2019 South Central Region meet, Osowski logged a 32:52.35 that placed him 36th.
• Competing in her first NCAA Division II West Region Cross Country Championships, University of Alaska Anchorage junior Arielle Himelbloom was 143rd.
The Kodiak High product covered the 6K course in 25:17, which was third for the Seawolves. UAA did not record a team score.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Kodiak’s Carly Glover played an instrumental role in extending Liberty University’s perfect season.
The sophomore forward netted two goals and an assist as Liberty notched three wins in three days — 11-2 over Miami University, and 4-2 and 5-4 over Adrian College.
Glover tallied a goal and an assist in Friday’s 11-2 win over Miami.
She then found the net again with four minutes left in the second period of Saturday’s contest against Adrian College. Her goal tied the game at 2.
Liberty improved to 10-0 and faces a two-game home series with University of Massachusetts Friday and Saturday.
Glover has seven goals in her first season with Liberty. She played at Merrimack College last season.
FOOTBALL
On Saturday, Kordell Pillans and the University of Montana ran its winning streak to three games with a 35-0 Big Sky Conference victory at Northern Colorado.
Montana racked up 389 total yards of offense and led 35-0 after the third quarter.
Montana’s defense held Northern Colorado to 72 yards on the ground and 245 total offensive yards.
The Grizzlies (7-2 overall, 4-2 conference) plays at Northern Arizona at 11 a.m. Saturday..
Pillans, a 2016 graduate of Kodiak High School, is a 6-foot-6, 330-pound redshirt senior offensive guard for Montana. This is his second season with Montana after playing two seasons at Mesa Community College.
• Gideon Craig had his most productive outing for Madonna University on Saturday.
The freshman defensive end picked up two solo tackles and assisted on another in Madonna’s 58-6 loss to No. 10 Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Craig, a 2021 graduate of Kodiak High, has tallied three solo tackle and assisted on four tackles in five games this season.
Madonna (1-8 overall) finish the season Saturday against No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan University.
