Kodiak’s Noah Coulter and Colin McCarthy captured silver medals at the Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo in Alberta, Canada.
The two skaters were members of Alaska’s 18U boys hockey team that reached Friday’s finals before falling 4-1 to Nunavut to place second.
It was a solid finish for a squad that was fourth out of five teams in pool play and then upset top-seeded Alberta North in the semifinals.
McCarthy showcased his skills during the weeklong games by scoring eight points (four goals, four assists). He was the tournament’s seventh-leading scorer and was second for Alaska behind the 10 points of Joseph Radiff.
McCarthy was a second-team Railbelt Conference selection as a freshman in Kodiak’s debut hockey season.
This season, as a sophomore forward, he is skating for South Kent School in Connecticut. In 43 games for the 16U team, McCarthy has tallied four goals and four assists.
McCarthy’s season wraps up at the end of March.
Coulter — a senior captain for Kodiak High School’s hockey squad — finished with one goal and two assists.
Hannah McCarthy — a junior at KHS — came up just short of earning a bronze medal with Alaska’s 19U female hockey team.
Alaska lost Friday’s third-place game 11-2 to Yukon. Alberta North defeated Northwest Territories 2-1 in the championship.
Hannah McCarthy tallied one goal and two assists during the tournament.
Kodiak’s Joseph Dube, Michael McCarthy and Manny Silva also competed at the games.
Dube and Michael McCarthy were part of Alaska’s 15U boys hockey team, while Silva was on Alaska’s boys volleyball team. Both teams finished fourth and did not advance out of pool play.
Alaska finished second in the medal count with 145, behind Yukon’s 169. Alberta North was third (144) and Northwest Territories was fifth (106).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.