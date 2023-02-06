Hockey

Courtesy of Josh McCarthy

Kodiak’s Noah Coulter, left, and Colin McCarthy were members of Alaska’s 18U boys hockey team that finished second at the Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo in Alberta, Canada. 

Kodiak’s Noah Coulter and Colin McCarthy captured silver medals at the Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo in Alberta, Canada. 

The two skaters were members of Alaska’s 18U boys hockey team that reached Friday’s finals before falling 4-1 to Nunavut to place second. 

