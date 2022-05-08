Since 2019, Kodiak softball has been unbeatable in Northern Lights Conference regular-season games.
The Bears’ run of dominance continued with three conference victories over the weekend in the Mat-Su Valley.
Kodiak closed out its road trip with two wins over Houston — 18-0 on Friday and Saturday — and a 9-7 victory over Palmer on Saturday.
The wins kept Kodiak undefeated in conference play this season (6-0) and pushed its regular-season conference winning streak to 26 games. The program’s last conference regular-season loss was to Homer on May 5, 2018.
Both games against Houston ended via the mercy rule in the third inning, producing stellar statistical lines for Kodiak.
Freshman Danica Howell tossed a no-hitter in the first game and a one-hitter in the second game. She combined for 12 strikeouts and five walks.
Ashlyn Bolen returned to the leadoff spot and went 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs in the opener.
Carlie Lee and Howell had singles and two RBIs, while Anastasia Solomon and Alison Narog had two singles.
It was more of the same in the second game. Bolen went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Lee was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI. Krixhanee Diesta drove in a run on a single and Solomon and Shanoah Spear legged out a triples.
KODIAK 9, PALMER 7
Saturday’s finale was the closest of the four games during the three-day trip.
Kodiak went up 9-4 and held on after letting Palmer score three in the sixth.
Spear fanned seven and allowed 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Kodiak punched out nine hits — four for extra bases — off three Palmer pitchers.
Solomon went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
Spear was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Bolen was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Holland also had an RBI double.
