Sienna Mickelson was a triple crown winner at the Alaska USA State Wrestling Championships in May.
The rising freshman took her show to the Lower 48 and continued her domination on the mat.
Mickelson captured the triple crown — winning freestyle, Greco and folkstyle — at the Western States Championships last week in Farmington, Utah.
Winning in Alaska was nice. This triumph was even sweeter, conquering wrestlers from Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
And her career is just getting started.
At 126 pounds in the girls’ middle school division, Mickelson posted an 8-0 record in rolling to the three titles.
Mickelson was one of five youths representing the Kodiak Kid Wrestling Club at the regional tournament organized by USA Wrestling.
Charlie Lester grabbed a second in freestyle, a third in folkstyle and a fourth in Greco in the boys’ 12U 110-pound classification. Lester compiled a 7-4 record.
Torrin Mickelson — Sienna’s younger brother — was third in freestyle, fifth in Greco and folkstyle at 100 pounds in the boys’ 12U division.
Braelyn Troxell was fourth in Greco and fifth in freestyle in the 126-pound girls’ middle school division.
Gavin Bean participated in folkstyle and freestyle in the boys’ 14U division for 130 pounds.
