That was more like it.
A night after seeing its 21-point fourth-quarter lead against 2A Metlakatla chiseled to seven points, Kodiak was faced with the same situation. This time the Bears didn’t let the Chiefs back in the game.
Kodiak built a third-quarter 21-point lead and cruised to 67-40 nonconference boys basketball victory over Metlakatla Tuesday at Kodiak High School.
“We picked our defense up,” Kodiak coach David Anderson said. “Overall, a much better game. I’m telling them that they have Palmer this weekend, and they better start stepping it up. Those games are important.”
Kodiak hosts Palmer Friday and Saturday in a big Northern Lights Conference showdown on The Rock. The Bears enter with a 3-1 conference record, 12-1 overall, while the Moose are 1-1 in conference, 7-8 overall.
Since Kodiak split a two-game conference series with Colony two weeks ago, Anderson’s troops are eyeing a sweep to stay in contention for the regular-season conference crown and the top seed for the regional tournament.
“I’m hoping to get both of these, then we have Wasilla and ACS down here,” Anderson said. “These conference games — I don’t care who you play and how bad the teams are — they are always tough because everybody knows what you are doing.”
Kodiak and Palmer met in December in the championship game of the Service Tip-Off. The Bears held the Moose to four points in the second and third quarters and prevailed 41-24 — the third victory in a string of 10 to start the campaign.
“These guys are tough,” Anderson said. “I feel that our defense should click very well against them. I know they have been waiting for us because we held them scoreless for almost two quarters.”
Tuesday allowed Kodiak to rebound from Monday’s lackluster 53-42 win over Metlakatla. The Bears succeeded and gained momentum heading into the weekend.
Senior Jackson Krug led all scorers with 19 points, the fourth time he has hit that mark this season. The 6-foot-6 versatile forward, who also tallied eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks, capped his night with a soft breakaway slam that gave Kodiak a 64-35 lead with 4 minutes remaining in the contest.
The one-handed dunk brought his teammates seated on the bench to their feet. It was Krug’s first dunk of the season — second of his career — after clanking several attempts in front of his home crowd.
Even though the ball rattled around the rim before falling through the net, Anderson classified it as a dunk.
“It hit the rim and went in,” Anderson said.
Krug disagreed with his coach.
“It was a little baby one,” Krug said. “I need to punch it in and have the ball hit the ground before I do.”
The big man dunks with ease during practice and before games. So what gives?
“I’m not getting my footwork down during the game. I’m just worried about getting points up on the board,” Krug said.
In Tuesday’s win, Kodiak got plenty of points, shooting 12 points past its season average. Junior Connor Case contributed 18 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists, while senior Frankie Marcelo dropped 14 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Kodiak raced to a 25-10 first-quarter lead and led 36-24 at halftime. The Bears outscored the Chiefs — the 2018 2A state champions and the focus of the award-winning “Alaska Nets” documentary — 17-7 in the third quarter.
Cameron Gaube led the Chiefs with 15 points — 12 from behind the arc. Shayne Anderson, who sprung for 12 points in Monday’s game, didn’t score until the fourth and was held to two points.
“We brought more energy on the defensive end, and once we get that going it helps the offense,” Anderson said. “Monday night a couple of times, we just kind of let down, and we can’t have those letdowns in any games.”
Metlakatla — located on Annette Island in the Southeast — started its brutal four-game road trip with two games at 4A Ketchikan on Friday and Saturday. The Chiefs dropped to 5-6.
“We are trying to win, but ultimately we are trying to get better because these are tougher teams than we will be facing in our conference,” Metlakatla assistant coach Tadd Yliniemi said. “If we get a dozen good plays from it, we will learn from it.”
BEARS 67, CHIEFS 40
Metlakatla 10 14 7 9 — 40
Kodiak 25 11 17 14 — 67
Metlakatla (40) — Rolando 2 0-0 5, Buhler 1 0-0 2, B. Booth 0 0-0 0, Russell 2 0-0 6, Jackson 2 0-0 4, Buxton 0 0-0 0, Gaube 5 1-1 15, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Marsden 1 0-0 2, O’Brien 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 1-1 40.
Kodiak (67) — J. Ticman 3 0-0 7, Valdez 1 0-0 3, C. Case 7 1-2 18, Krug 8 2-4 19, S. Case 1 2-2 4, L. Dela Cruz 0 0-0 0, Marcelo 5 4-5 14, Mullan 0 0-0 0, B. Dela Cruz 1 0-0 2, Rohrer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 9-12 67.
3-point goals: Metlakatla 7 (Gaube 4, Russell 2, Rolando); Kodiak 6 (C. Case 3, Krug, Valdez, J. Ticman). Fouls: Metlakatla 8, Kodiak 4. Fouled out – none.
Junior varsity — Kodiak 44, Metlakata 35. Jon Flerchinger 11 points for Kodiak.
