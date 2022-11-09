During the inaugural season of Kodiak High School hockey, the program checked off many milestones, like the first game, goal and win.
The Bears enter their second season seeking one more major milestone — a Railbelt Conference victory.
“That is a big one,” Kodiak second-year coach John Glover said.
The Bears’ bench boss knows snagging a conference win will not be easy. The Railbelt Conference is loaded with quality teams. Kodiak discovered that last season, dropping all 11 conference games by a combined score of 73-16. The Bears were not facing slouches, though, as Homer, Kenai, Soldotna, Houston, Palmer and Juneau all qualified for the Division II state tournament. Houston ended up hoisting the state trophy in February.
There is some good news for Kodiak. Houston has been relocated to the Division II Aurora Conference to even out the field, while longtime power Homer is not fielding a team this season.
That also means less ice time for a developing program that needs as many games as possible to improve.
Besides cracking the Railbelt win column, improvement ranks high on Glover’s list of goals this season. That involves seeing his players gel together on the ice, which was lacking in the first season as skaters adjusted from club to high school hockey.
“I hope they bond more as a team,” Glover said. “I’m hoping at the end of the season they can look back and be like, ‘That was a lot of work, but man, was it worth it.’”
That could be easier to do this season as the team enters Thursday’s season-opening match against Division I West Valley without a bonafide star.
Colin McCarthy — last year’s standout — is skating in Connecticut for South Kent School’s 16U team. McCarthy scored a team-leading six goals and added three assists en route to being selected to the conference’s second team.
With McCarthy on the East Coast and the loss of graduated starters Gavin Baxter and Blake Terry, Kodiak will be searching for players to emerge as contributors.
“We definitely lost some talent and leadership,” Glover said. “We kind of look at that in two ways. It is going to require some of the other kids, who wouldn’t typically be required to step up, to have to step up. There is some good there.”
Glover pointed to senior Noah Coulter and junior Noah Schrof as impact skaters to help guide a program with nine freshmen and eight sophomores on the 31-player roster.
“He (Coulter) is a very skilled player. I think he will take on a much bigger leadership role than he did last year and probably put some in the back of the net,” Glover said.
Schrof is a rock on defense, but the coach envisions him having more offensive opportunities this season.
“He is probably one of our better heads-up players,” Glover said. “He sees the ice better than most.”
Kodiak also is tasked with replacing graduated goalie Oskar Klausner, who was in net for the Bears’ first wins against nonconference Tri-Valley. Four goalies — junior Christopher Newbill, sophomore Aiden Johnson, and freshmen Simon Lonheim and Tristian Webb — will all be competing for the varsity spot. Helping that group is new coach Savana Knutson, a former NCAA Division III goalie for Chatham University.
“Goaltending is a massive thing for us and can be such a game-changer for you,” Glover said. “Now that we have a dedicated goalie coach who played collegiate hockey, that is huge for us.”
Kodiak’s season-opening trio of games will feature matchups against Division I schools West Valley and Wasilla at the Palmer Stars and Stripes Showdown Tournament. The Bears play West Valley at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Delta 1:30 p.m. Friday and Wasilla 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
Glover said playing against more skilled skaters at bigger schools will aid his players’ development.
“There are other programs where their kids are at a different level of skill. We can control our effort. That is going to be a big part of it,” Glover said.
The coach then circled back to the goal of playing as a team.
“Your effort will take you a long way, but you also have to be able to play as a team,” he said. “Otherwise, you are just going to skate yourself into a corner and get smacked.”
ROSTER
Seniors
George Aquino
Noah Coulter
Simon Grimes
Kyle Powers
Logan Reed
Juniors
Vonn Arndt
Wyatt Delgado
Theron Glover
Hannah McCarthy
Kody Mitchell
Christopher Newbill
Noah Schrof
Dexter Smith
Rowan Wyszkowski
Sophomores
Mia Baxter
LeElla Caskey
Miles Grimes
Aiden Johnson
Kesten Nixon
Rylee Otto
Zeke Saltonstall
Weston Singer
Freshmen
John Bowman
Ejler Durand
Ronan Hinman
Simon Lonheim
Una McCarthy
Lief Nelson
John Paul Pogson
Tristian Webb
Marek Wyszkowski
Schedule
Nov. 10 — vs. West Valley in Palmer
Nov. 11 — vs. Delta in Palmer
Nov. 12 — vs. Wasilla in Palmer
Nov. 18-19 — at Kenai
Dec. 2-3 — at Soldotna
Dec. 9-10 — vs. Juneau at Baranof Park
Jan. 13-14 — TBA
Jan. 27-28 — vs. Palmer at Baranof Park
Feb. 2-4 — Division II State Championships in Anchorage
Division II
Railbelt Conference
Kodiak
Kenai
Soldotna
Juneau
Palmer
Aurora Conference
Houston
Delta
Monroe
North Pole
Tri-Valley
