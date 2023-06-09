Some athletes come around every few seasons that athletically stand out from their peers.
I needed one baseball throw from Hunter Williams to realize he was the real deal. That was in March 2017 at a Kodiak Little League tryout.
The ball Williams threw, smacking the leather of the glove, sounded different. The ball had heat behind it.
I coached back then, and Williams landed on my Little League team. A year later, a 13-year-old Williams was part of Kodiak’s 2018 American Legion team that upset top-ranked Juneau in the state tournament.
Williams didn’t play in that 3-1 upset of the Midnight Suns — a team that bounced back to grab the state title. We trailed big to West Anchorage in our next game, so I put the rising eighth-grader on the mound at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage. With the bright lights shining on the young talent, he rose to the occasion and authored two scoreless innings while fanning a batter who had just graduated high school.
That smashing success started a spectacular career for Williams, whose Kodiak playing days ended Saturday with another sparkling outing at the Division II State Championships.
Before Williams’ last of three state Division II state appearances, he talked about how being on that 2018 team with older leaders like Nathan and Luke James, Anders Hocum, Kyhler Kane, Chase Good and Shaun Walton helped him become a game-altering type player.
“All those older kids I looked up to are how the younger kids look up to me now. For them to tell me that is the biggest thing,” Williams said. “I’m glad I was able to play those two years of Legion. … It was a very fun team.”
Williams exits Kodiak as the 2023 most valuable player of the Southcentral Conference and a two-time first-teamer. He was lights out this season, leading Kodiak to its first SCC title since 2011.
“It was a goal that I had for the last two years,” said Williams on becoming Kodiak’s first MVP since Jakob Arnold in 2015. “I talked to my parents about it every day. I was striving to get it.”
From Brandon Mahle to Mark Putney, Kodiak has had a plethora of top-notch pitchers. Williams can claim to be one of them. Last summer, while playing for the Kenai American Legion team, he was named the most outstanding pitcher of the state tournament in helping the Twins tie for third place — a win away from advancing to the title bout and a shot to travel to the Lower 48.
The hard-throwing right-hander showed up in big spots for Kodiak this season. He fanned 10 in Kodiak’s regular-season finale that clinched the No. 1 seed for the tournament, then ended his career with another 10 punchout performance to topple North Pole in the third-place game at the state tournament.
Williams raked at the dish, swatting two home runs in one game and routinely tormenting pitchers with his extra-base power. He was Kodiak’s No. 3 hitter for a reason.
“He has been our guy ever since he stepped onto the field as a sophomore,” Kodiak coach Jason Fox said. “He is just a good ball player and knows baseball really well. He has been playing forever and really enjoys the game.”
Fox said Williams asked to join high school practices when he was in middle school. When he finally entered high school, COVID hit and canceled his first season. He hasn’t left the field in the past three seasons.
“He has the combo to the shed, and he is up here at lunch every day getting his swings in and extra reps,” Fox said. “He lives a block away from the field, so he and his brothers are always here playing around and coaching them to be better. If he is not doing something for baseball, he is watching it.”
Williams was born to be on a diamond. He carried a bat and mitt around the house at the age of 4 and started playing on a team three years later. He hit the ball further than his peers, so coaches moved him up a division.
Baseball is just part of the Williams family. His grandparents hosted players from the Tri-City Dust Devils, a minor league baseball team in Washington state, and a young Williams pitched to catcher Tom Murphy before he reached the major leagues in their backyard.
“Baseball has always been his thing,” Hunter’s mom Courtney said. “Most kids say that they want to be firefighters or policemen and Hunter has always wanted to be in the MLB.”
His family moved to Kodiak in 2016 and Williams had to adjust to baseball on The Rock. He spent his summers before the move traveling throughout the Northwest on travel ball teams.
“I was not in for it at all,” Williams said. “It took me a couple of years to change my mind on that.”
At the time, he felt he lost a family, but he soon gained a new baseball family in Kodiak.
“You lose together. You cry together. You laugh together. You win together. When you go through all those things together, rather it could be an emotional thing like losing the state tournament or the best thing by winning regions, it creates a bond and brotherhood,” Williams said.
Southcentral Conference awards
MVP — Hunter Williams, Kodiak
Coach of the year — Jason Fox
First team
Gabriel Wheeler, Palmer; Andrew Pieh, Soldotna; Malakai Olson, Kodiak; Charlie Chamberlain, Kenai, Trenton Ohnemus, Soldotna; Derrick Jones, Soldotna; Landon Kitzman, Palmer; Braden Smith, Kenai; Colton Reger, Grace.
Second team
Cole Taylor, Houston; Jayden Sandahl, Kenai; Dubber Kennedy, Redington; CJ Burns, Homer; Mylan Johnson, Homer; Tyler Christiansen, Kodiak; Hunter Finch, Grace; Owen Whicker, Kenai; Brody Mocan, Redington; Reed Craner, Palmer; Chad Landon, Palmer; Levi Mickelson, Soldotna; Conner Vanausdal, Palmer.
Good sport team
Dmitri Katelnikoff, Kodiak; Landon Boland, Palmer; Ikiaki Flores, Redington; Daniel Steffensen, Kenai; Mylan Johnson, Homer; Jayden Garcia, Houston; Sage Cruz, Soldotna; Joshua Fricke, Grace.
