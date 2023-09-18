Amaya Rocheleau swam into an elite fraternity Friday at the SoHi Pentathlon.
By winning her first Pentathlon title, the Kodiak junior joined past Bear greats Marina Cummiskey, Tahna Lindquist and Jori Lindquist as champions of the unique event.
From 2010 to 2016, Kodiak’s girls owned the Pentathlon, an event where each swimmer swims a 100-yard medley, a 50 freestyle, a 50 butterfly, a 50 breaststroke and a 50 backstroke. The times of each event are added up to determine the winner.
The Bears are back on top.
Rocheleau — last season’s fourth-place finisher — finished with a cumulative time of 2 minutes, 57.32 seconds to grab first by two seconds over Colony’s Jasmine Anderson.
Rocheleau gained the advantage by winning the 50 butterfly (26.68), the 50 backstroke (28.21) and the 50 freestyle (25.02). Anderson took the 100 IM (1:01.94) and the 50 breaststroke (31.06).
Rocheleau chopped five seconds off her sophomore time.
She told the Peninsula Clarion that a good year of training helped her drop time and become Kodiak’s seventh Pentathlon champion since 2010.
“Just lots more sprint work, and training more,” Rocheleau told the Clarion. “Focusing on all of my strokes, especially leading up to this meet.
“Last year, I had some problems with my knees. So this year, recovering from that has helped me to be able to push myself a lot more.”
Despite feeling good heading into the Pentathlon, she was surprised she won.
“I just really didn’t know how I was going to stack up,” Rocheleau told the Clarion. “I had no idea going into this meet.”
Morgan Hagen (fifth), Emily Neo (seventh) and Lia Jones (eighth) joined Rocehleau in the top 10 to push Kodiak to the team title with 244 points. Colony was second with 159 points.
James Berestoff was the top boy for Kodiak, placing third with a time of 2:48.90. He turned a 59.89 in the 100 IM, a 26.26 in the 50 butterfly, a 29.46 in the 50 backstroke, a 30.21 in the 50 breaststroke and a 23.08 in the 50 freestyle.
The Seward brothers — Nicholas and Bengimin Ambrosiani — held the top two spots. Nicholas won in 2:39.96 and Bengimin was runner-up in 2:42.05.
Seward won the team title with 235 points. Kodiak was fourth with 101 points.
SOLDOTNA
INVITATIONAL
Rocheleau found victory circle four times at Saturday’s Soldotna Invitational.
She won the 100 freestyle (55.20), the 100 backstroke (1:01.94) and teamed with Hagen, Lia Jones and Neo to take the 200 medley relay (1:58.49) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.30).
Berestoff captured the 100 freestyle (51.37) for the Kodiak boys’ only victory.
Kodiak’s girls placed third with 61 points and the boys were fourth with 46.5 points.
Colony swept the team titles, with the girls scoring 104 points and the boys 88 points.
SoHi Pentathlon
Friday
Girls
Team — 1. Kodiak, 244; 2. Colony, 159; 3. Kenai, 141; 4. Soldotna, 124; 5. Palmer, 68; 6. Seward, 28; 7. Unalaska, 6; 8. Wasilla, 5.
Individual (top 5) — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, Kod, 2:57.32; 2. Jasmine Anderson, Col, 2:59.73; 3. Charisma Watkins, 3:05.36; 4. Hannah Cooper, Col, 3:09.49; 5. Morgan Hagen, Kod, 3:13.67.
Kodiak placers — 7. Emily Neo, 3:18.38; 8. Lia Jones, 3:19.12; 54. Ellie Jones, 5:26.84.
Boys
Team — 1. Seward, 235; 2. Colony, 173.5; 3. Palmer, 117.5; 4. Kodiak, 101; 5. Soldotna, 99; 6. Kenai, 49.
Individual (top 5) — Nickolas Ambrosiani, Sew, 2:39.96; 2. Benjamin Abrosiani, Sew, 2:42.05; 3. James Berestoff, Kod, 2:48.90; 4. Isaiah Hulien, Col, 2:49.95; 5. Aidan Houser, Pal, 2:50.55.
Kodiak placers — 11. Cody Hubert, 3:00.44; 12. Connor Burnside, 3:00.47; 37. Isaac Beaver, 3:39.75; 40. Zeke Saltonstall, 3:46.52; 42. Marek Wyszkowski, 3:48.52.
SoHi Invitational
Saturday
Girls
Team — 1. Colony, 104; 2. Kenai, 93; 3. Kodiak, 61; 4. Soldotna, 35; 5. Palmer, 10; 6. Homer, 8.
Kodiak results
200 medley relay — 1. Morgan Hagen, Lia Jones, Emily Neo, Amaya Rocheleau, 1:58.49. 200 freestyle — 6. Morgan Hagen, 2:18.64. 50 freestyle — 2. Lia Jones, 27.43. 100 butterfly — 3. Emily Neo, 1:07.37. 100 freestyle — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, 55.20; 13. Ellie Jones, 1:17.14. 200 freestyle relay — Amaya Rocheleau, Morgan Hagen, Lia Jones, Emily Neo, 1:45.30. 100 backstroke — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, 1:01.94; 2. Morgan Hagen, 1:05.19. 100 breaststroke — 3. Lia Jones, 1:19.66; 12. Ellie Jones, 1:36.82.
Boys
Team — Colony, 88; 2. Soldotna, 55; 3. Seward, 52; 4. Kodiak, 46.5; 5. Kenai, 39; 6. Palmer, 29; 7. Wasilla, 15.5; 8. Unalaska, 2.
Kodiak placers
1-meter diving — 3. Theron Glover, 298.00 points; 4. Rowan Wyszkowski, 222.65. 200 medley relay — 3. Cody Hubert, James Berestoff, Connor Burnside, Zeke Saltonstall, 1:51.11. 200 freestyle — 3. Cody Hubert, 1:58.09. 50 freestyle — 5. Connor Burnside, 25.29; 7. Zeke Saltonstall, 26.45; 14. Isaac Beaver, 28.90; 19. Marek Wyszkowski, 30.91. 100 butterfly — 5. Connor Burnside, 1:02.20. 100 freestyle — 1. James Berestoff, 51.37; 9. Zeke Saltonstall, 1:00.91. 500 freestyle — 2. Cody Hubert, 5:17.43. 4. James Berestoff, Rowan Wyszkowski, Zeke Saltonstall, Connor Burnside, 1:44.48. 100 backstroke — 6. Isaac Beaver, 1:14.84. 100 breaststroke — 2. James Berestoff, 1:05.17; 9. Marek Wyszkowski, 1:28.69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.