Don’t count Kodiak baseball out just yet. The Bears have caught fire after starting 1-3 in Southcentral Conference play.
Behind a masterful mound performance from Malakai Olson and an early offensive surge, Kodiak reeled off its third straight conference victory by topping Houston 12-5 Tuesday at Baranof Field.
The Bears — last year’s conference and Division II state runner-up — are surging at the right time and head into their final three regular-season conference games with a 4-3 record.
“This was a good conference win for us,” Kodiak coach Jason Fox said. “The guys played hard. The first couple of innings they hit well and had lots of runs.”
Fox’s only gripe on the night was the game didn’t end in 90 minutes. Kodiak was on the verge of its first five-inning, mercy-rule victory of the season, but after building a nine-run lead, were held scoreless for the final three innings.
Credit a scrappy Houston bunch for that.
Max Taylor pitched 3 2/3 no-hit innings, and the Hawks scored twice on first and third stealing situations to make the game go the distance on a brisk but rain-free night at Baranof.
“We fought off the mercy rule and manufactured a couple of runs to see if we could get a rally and get something going,” Houston coach Norm Bouchard said.
Kodiak’s offense was humming in the first three innings and was led by the top five hitters in the order that accounted for 11 of the 12 runs.
No. 6 hitter Nick Carver benefited from the top of the order getting on base. The slugging first baseman laced a pair of two-run doubles to left in the second and third innings. His final blast gave Kodiak a 12-3 lead.
Kodiak had plenty of offensive stars.
• Leadoff hitter Alex Holland continued to be a menace on the bases, going 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and three stolen bases.
• Hunter Williams was 1-for-2 with an RBI, two walks and three runs scored.
• Nate Baker slashed three singles, scored twice and drove in a run.
• Gage Lloring doubled, and his courtesy runner Dmitri Katelnikoff scored.
All of that was plenty of cushion for Olson.
The sophomore right-hander struck out seven — four looking — and gave up only three hits in 5 1/3 innings.
His string of 7 2/3 innings of no-hit ball — a stretch that started in his last start against Kenai — ended when Carter Seime singled with two outs in the third.
That triggered Houston’s offense as Hayden Howard ripped a two-run double to deep center and Max Taylor singled home a run that cut Kodiak’s lead to 7-3.
That was the only hiccup for Olson, who mixed in a looping curve that punched out the side in the second.
“He has been in the zone, and his control has gotten a little bit better,” Fox said. “He is getting ahead and throwing his curveball for strikes. ... It was a pretty solid outing for him.”
Tuesday was Houston’s second conference game in as many days. On Monday, the Hawks lost to defending Division II state champion Palmer 5-4.
That result shows Houston is on the rise after using two managers to field a team at the end of last season. Last year was the first time Houston had enough players to field a team since 2015 — the school’s few ball players played for Redington during that span.
That’s not the case this season. Baseball is booming in Houston with 29 players, enough for a junior varsity team.
Houston is 2-2 in conference, 3-6 overall
“Last year we struggled, but this year we are a lot more athletic and have a lot more kids,” said Bouchard, a longtime Houston High athletic fixture.
Houston’s play impressed the opposing dugout.
“It looks like in the next couple of years they might have a pretty decent baseball team up there,” Fox said. “It will be cool to see those guys keep a team together.”
Kodiak and Houston complete the two-game series with a nonconference game at 6 p.m. today at Baranof Field.
