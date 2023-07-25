Malakai Olson was up to the challenge.
Facing second-seeded Service with a trip to the American Legion state tournament championship game on the line, the Kodiak kid didn’t flinch.
Olson was masterful, scattering five hits through six innings while fanning three.
Unfortunately, the run he gave up in the first inning was all Service needed.
The Cougars’ Hunter Christian matched Olson’s performance in notching a 1-0 complete-game victory over Kenai Post 20 in a Monday semifinal at Mulcahy Stadium in Anchorage.
For Kenai, this was its second straight one-run semifinal loss to Service. The Cougars won 8-7 last year.
The Twins — with Kodiak’s Olson, Hunter Williams and Jace Crall on the roster — finished with a 21-12 record. Kenai entered the 71st state tournament as the three seed and exited tied for third with No. 5 Dimond, a 3-1 loser to Eagle River in the night’s final semifinal.
Eagle River faces Service in today’s championship game for the second consecutive season. The Wolves won last year in extra innings.
Olson did all he could to give the Twins time to figure out Christian. The right-hander used only 68 pitches — 44 for strikes — to navigate six innings. After allowing a run in the first, he retired eight in a row — three via the punchout.
He did get help from his teammates behind him. The Twins turned two inning-ending double plays.
Service loaded the bases with one out in the fifth but was denied with Kenai turning a groundball into a 6-4-3 double play that was completed with a sweet scoop by Williams at first base.
The sixth inning ended when right fielder Atticus Gibson caught a fly ball and fired home to get the runner attempting to score.
Kenai played errorless defense and deserved to win. The Twins couldn’t deliver a clutch hit.
Kenai’s first two hitters reached in the third and were moved over on a Williams’ sacrifice bunt. The runners were left in scoring position as the next two batters struck out.
Jace Crall gave Kenai hope in the seventh with a one-out single. The next hitter grounded out to shortstop and the final hitter fouled out to the catcher to end the game.
Williams went 0 for 2, while Crall was 1 for 2.
The Twins mustered only four hits off Christian, who fanned seven and walked one on 90 pitches.
It was Christian’s day as the right-hander drove in Service’s only run on a single in the first. Christian singled again in the fourth.
Olson — a rising senior at Kodiak High School — had a marvelous state tournament. In 10 innings, he allowed only seven hits and two runs — one earned — while fanning seven.
TEAM OF
EXCELLENCE
Olson, Williams and Crall all made the Legion Team of Excellence.
Olson was voted a first-team pitcher after going 3-1 during the regular season with a sparkling 1.51 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP in 32.1 innings.
Crall and Williams were both honorable mentions.
Crall was an honorable-mention infielder. He finished the regular season with a .329 batting average (25 for 76), 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
Williams was an honorable-mention pitcher and utility player. He logged 15.1 innings on the mound, going 2-2 with a 5.02 ERA while fanning 10. At the dish, he hit .325, scored 28 times and drove in 13.
