The Ellsworths — Bryan and Lucas — were involved in an epic state championship football game Saturday evening in Cottage Grove, Oregon.
The father and son duo helped Marshfield High School (Coos Bay) outlast Marist Catholic 49-34 in a record-breaking 4A title bout.
According to Oregonlive.com, Marshfield collected an OSAA 11-man championship game record of 610 total yards. The two teams nearly put up 1,000 yards, with Marist accounting for 373 yards.
Bryan, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, was the Kodiak High School football coach for three seasons before transferring to Oregon during the summer. He landed as the secondary coach for Marshfield, where his son Lucas is a senior safety.
With the Ellsworths on board, Marshfield went 15-0 and won the school’s first state title since 1992.
“Lucas did a great job in run support and coverage,” Marshfield’s defensive coordinator wrote in a text message to Bryan.
Marist’s quarterback was 8-for-20 for 116 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Bryan said Lucas had three interceptions this season and nearly had another one in the championship game but instead knocked down the key third-down pass.
Bryan posted a 5-10 record for Kodiak and was the 2019 Northern Lights Conference coach of the year.
The Ellsworth family spent 17 years in Kodiak.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Arizona State University’s Josh Nummer wrestled to a fifth-place finish at Saturday’s Cowboy Open tournament in Laramie, Wyoming.
The Kodiak product pinned Chadron State’s Rowdy Pfiel (4 minutes, 15 seconds) in the 184-pound fifth-place match.
Nummer, a redshirt freshman, went 3-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Ellen Floyd — the granddaughter of Kodiak icons Joe and Carolyn Floyd — picked up two more major awards last week.
The junior setter for the University of Alaska Anchorage was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference first team and was awarded the Sports Imports/AVCA National Player of the Week for her performance in UAA’s recent sweep of Western Oregon and St. Mary’s.
Floyd — the daughter of KHS alum Scott Floyd — ranks third with 10.14 assists per set and paces the GNAC with 0.49 aces per set. The Pensacola, Florida., native also ranks second on her team with 2.99 digs per set, while leading UAA to the second-best hitting percentage (.221) in the league.
Now a two-time All-GNAC selection, Floyd recently broke the Seawolves’ career aces record, now with 166, and is on pace to break the all-time assists mark next season.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kordell Pillans and the University of Montana face Eastern Washington in the second round of the FCS playoffs 5 p.m. Friday in Missoula, Montana.
Eastern Washington defeated UNI 19-9 in the opening round.
Sixth-seeded Montana (9-2) earned a first-round bye.
Pillans, a 2016 graduate of Kodiak High School, is a 6-foot-6, 330-pound redshirt senior offensive guard for Montana. This is his second season with Montana after playing two seasons at Mesa Community College.
