After not competing in a match for nearly a month, Olivia Troxell showed no rust.
Kodiak High’s senior star wrestler won the girls’ 112-pound title at the Grace Grizzly Showdown and remained perfect on the season.
In her closest match of the season, Troxell defeated Chugiak’s Gia Unterberger, 6-4, in Saturday’s championship match at Grace Christian Schools in Anchorage. The victory pushed Troxell’s season record to 14-0.
Troxell’s first two matches of the tournament resembled what most of her matches have looked like this season — first-round pins. She pinned Colony’s Thresa Savo (0:34) and Soldotna’s Angelina Chavarria (0:50).
Troxell has also won the Houston Altercation, Top Dog Invite and the ACS Denali Auto Glass Girls Invite. Because of the Thanksgiving weekend and weather-related travel cancelations, this was Kodiak’s first competition since Nov. 6.
Megan Cornett was Kodiak’s only other placer.
Cornett placed fourth in the girls’ 102-pound bracket with a 1-3 record. She pinned Bethel’s Hayden Naneng (1:03) to score three points for her squad.
Samuel Lopez and Ivan Rodriquez each notched a pair of victories for the Kodiak boys.
Lopez, a 130-pounder, pinned Bartlett’s Isiah Aranda (2:24) in the opening round and Houston’s Trenton Kieth (4:47) in a consolation round.
The 135-pound Rodriguez, scored a pair of consolation pins over Bartlett’s Pattiyoot Her (1:48) and Houston’s Benicio Rubio (0:59). Rodriguez fell short of placing when he was pinned by Dillingham’s Demetry Hoseth (2:00) in the consolation semifinals.
Ram Caballa (119 pounds), David Fisher (160) and Ethan Benton (171) all picked up a win.
Caballa pinned Seward’s Nathan Hankins (0:51), Fisher defeated Palmer’s Erza Ginn (10-7) and Benton pinned Grace’s Caleb Bailey (0:41).
Kodiak placed 16th out of 24 teams with 25.5 points. Power South Anchorage won with 196 points, followed by Northern Lights Conference teams Palmer (141 points), Colony (131) and Soldotna (123).
Palmer, Colony, Soldotna and Wasilla will be on The Rock this week to compete at the NLC Championships Friday and Saturday at Kodiak High.
The NLC tournament will be Kodiak’s first home meet since the 2019 season.
Grace Grizzly Shakedown
Kodiak results
Girls
103 pounds — 4. Megan Cornett, 1-3. 112 — 1. Olivia Troxell, 3-0.
Boys
119 — Ram Cabala, 1-2. 130 — Samuel Lopez, 2-2. 135 — Ivan Rodriguez, 2-2. 145 — Stormy Hayden, 0-2. 152 — Richmon Incognito, 0-2; Jonah Stewart, 0-2. 160 — David Fisher, 1-2; 171 — Ethan Benton, 1-2.
