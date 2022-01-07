After a year of hardly any high school sports due to the pandemic, The Rock’s athletic fields returned to normal in 2021.
There were plenty of accomplishments, so let’s not waste any time. Here are the island’s top 10 sports stories — decided by me — from 2021.
10. DRAMATIC VICTORY FOR BARBER
There have been 35 Island Golf Championships. Fred Barber owns five titles. Nobody in the history of the tournament has more.
Barber earned his fifth title by defeating Donny Parker in a dramatic two-hole playoff on Aug. 29 at Bear Valley Golf Course.
Thirty-six holes weren’t enough to decide a winner as Barber and Parker carded a 168. Barber extended the playoff to a second hole when he drained a 35-foot par putt. He used that momentum to defeat Parker by a stroke on the next hole.
“I had the benefit of being there before,” Barber said. “After that, it is easier. I wasn’t really all that nervous.”
9. SPEAR CLOSES OUT SOFTBALL CAREER
In June, Leslie Spear concluded a brilliant high school career by snagging softball’s Northern Lights Conference most valuable player award. The senior slugger belted five home runs, drove in 35 runs and hit .533 during the regular season to help Kodiak reach the Division II State Championships for the third straight year.
“She has been the driving force,” Kodiak coach Tom Bolen said. “She motivates the girls by her play, her spirit and her love for the game ... I told her the other day of how proud I am of her and what she has meant to the program.”
Kodiak posted an 8-0 Northern Lights Conference record during the regular season but fell to Homer in the conference championship game. The Bears ended up fifth at the state tournament.
8. KODIAK GIRLS XC SHINE AT HOME
Kodiak’s girls used the experience of running at Bear Valley Golf Course to race to a surprising runner-up finish at the Region III Cross Cross Country Championships on a chilly early-October day.
The second-place showing earned Kodiak a repeat trip to the Division I State Championships. A massive accomplishment for a team amid a rebuilding season.
“It was unbelievable,” Kodiak sophomore Hannah McCarthy said. “I was so excited. I realized that we had all come so far — I’m just so excited that we get to experience state. For some of us it is our first time and we get to do it together as a team and as a family.”
Freshman Ayla Baker was fifth at regions, followed by Cassidy Foster (11th), Naomi Griffin (12th), Abigail Harver (14th), Oceana Brockman (23rd), McCarthy (31st) and Sara Scott (32nd).
7. MICAH FIELDS RUNS TO GLORY
Fields showcased his running talent on the trails and the track in 2021.
In the spring, he posted the ninth-fastest 3,200-meter time in school history at the Division I State Track and Field Championships during the spring. His time of 9 minutes, 41.48 seconds earned him a runner-up finish.
He scored a fourth-place finish at the Division I state championships to pace the Kodiak boys to fifth place in the fall.
6. RUNNER-UP ON THE DIAMOND
Kodiak used a pair of late-game rallies at the Division II State Championships to advance to the program’s first championship game since 2004.
In the final game, the Bears’ magic ran out, losing to Palmer 7-3.
“It is a real big accomplishment for these kids from Kodiak,” Kodiak coach Jason Fox said. “It’s been quite a long time since Kodiak baseball has been there ... We played some good ball and just came up short with the last one.”
Kodiak defeated Homer, 3-2, in extra innings and North Pole, 4-3, to advance to the finals. The Bears trailed until the sixth inning in both of the games.
Kodiak had plenty of scoring chances against Palmer, stranding 11 runners on base and leaving the bases loaded in the third and fourth.
Micah Arndt and Nathan Baker, who delivered game-winning hits in Kodiak’s victories over Homer and North Pole, were placed on the all-tournament team.
“It’s been fun to watch these guys play,” Fox said. “These kids from Kodiak don’t play a ton of baseball — and they definitely haven’t the last couple of years. Somehow, someway we found ways to win all these games.”
5. 3,200-METER RELAY REGAINS TITLE
After seeing their string of eight consecutive 3,200-meter relay state titles snapped in 2019, the Kodiak boys returned to the top of the podium in 2021.
The team of Jackson Roberts, Bengt Anderson, Jerron Bruce and Micah Fields crossed the finish line first in 8 minutes, 30.17 seconds.
North Pole finished second in 8:36.69, followed by Dimond in 8:42.21.
“The whole team really just performed spectacularly. I was so pleased,” the coach said.
4. ORION HARPER WINS STATE SHOT PUT
In May, Orion Harper claimed Kodiak’s first boys’ state shot put title since 2016. He achieved the feat by heaving the shot put 50 feet, 8 inches at the Division I State Track and Field State Championships in Anchorage.
The winning mark came on his second shot of the competition.
“I could see it flying out over towards the 50 (marker). I was mostly trying to stay back into the ring, so I knew it was a good throw,” Harper said.
Harper is only the fifth Kodiak boy to reach the 50-foot barrier. Pillans (55-07.25), Floyd Galloway (53-09.25), Michael Odell (53-03.25) and Yasuhiro Yamashita (50-7) are the other four.
Pillans was the last Kodiak boy to claim state shot put titles, winning in 2015 and 2016.
3. HOCKEY DEBUT
Hockey joined the Kodiak High sports lineup in 2021 and made its home debut in front of hundreds of fans on Nov. 19 at the Baranof Park ice rink.
The Bears fell to Soldotna 4-0. The score, however, didn’t matter.
“It was absolutely awesome,” Kodiak coach John Glover said after the game. “I hope that they (the crowd) saw how fast and physical it (the game) is, and they want to come watch more games.”
Glover was at the forefront of paving the path for high school hockey in Kodiak. His dream became a reality on Sept. 20 when the Kodiak Island Borough School District board of education voted unanimously for hockey to become a sanctioned Alaska Schools Activities Association.
“I did it for the kids,” he said. “I’m bummed that I wasn’t able to do it sooner ... I’m doing it because kids are passionate about it, and now they get to play for their high school.”
The community’s support for hockey was apparent when KHL raised $40,000 on GoFundMe in just a week. That was the amount of money the league needed to fund the high school team. In addition, the school district chipped in $12,000 to pay for coaches and officials.
2. TROXELL CAPS CAREER
Not many can claim state podium finishes in the same calendar year. Kodiak’s Olivia Troxell can.
Because of the pandemic, there was a spring and fall wrestling season in 2021. Troxell placed third (119 pounds) during the spring girls state wrestling tournament and was runner-up (112) in the fall.
She entered December’s state championship with a 17-0 record. Her only loss was to Lathrop’s Autumn Poland, 8-6, in the championship match.
Troxell concluded her prep career as a four-time state placer and with a 76-14 record.
“ I hope one day she realizes the amazing legacy she has left behind and all the younger wrestlers she has inspired along the way,” Valladolid said. “Everyone from Kodiak will always remember when they got to see Olivia Troxell take the mat.”
And they got to watch Troxell at her best when she won the fall 2021 Northern Lights Conference title in front of her home crowd.
After earning a semifinal pin, Troxell jumped to her feet and displayed a rare smile.
“I don’t like to come off the mat smiling like that because I don’t want to make the person feel bad — I know how it feels to lose,” Troxell said. “I like to be humble, but there were just so many people cheering I just couldn’t help but smile.”
1. SWIMMING TO THE TOP
With eight boys, Kodiak High capped off a perfect swimming season with a state championship in November — the program’s second boys title and first since 2016.
Even though Kodiak went into the meet undefeated, it was not the favorite.
A brilliant coaching move and the Bears’ top-heavy depth made up ground and surprised the field with 79 points — eight ahead of runner-up Dimond.
Seniors Ian Rocheleau and Jackson Krug won individual events. Rocheleau took the 100-yard backstroke and Krug the 100 freestyle.
Kodiak also won the 200 medley relay and tied for first in the 400 freestyle relay. Rocheleau, Krug and Nick Carver were on the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle relays. Jake Sarnowski was a member of the 200 medley, while Max Robinson was on the 400 freestyle relay.
“It felt good winning regions and, honestly, at that point, I wasn’t even thinking about winning state,” Rocheleau said. “Another banner is going to look pretty cool up there (Kodiak Community Swimming Pool).”
As for the brilliant coaching decision. Fourth-year coach Maggie Rocheleau — Ian’s mom — inserted Krug — a freestyler — into the butterfly leg of the 200 medley relay. Kodiak shot from sixth seed to first place. A difference of 12 points.
“There are a few of them (swimmers) that get a lot more attention, but this couldn’t have been done without every one of them,” Maggie Rocheleau said. “From the ground up — the training, pushing each other, the camaraderie. They make me a better coach.”
