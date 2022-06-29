The Post 300 River Bandits of Napoleon, Ohio, are a juggernaut.
The team boasts four players headed to play Division I baseball and are 24-3 this summer.
No problem for Kodiak’s Malakai Olson.
The rising junior at Kodiak High School struck out three River Bandits in 1 2/3 shutout innings for Kenai in Wednesday's game at the Bill Miller/Lance Coz Big Fish Wood Bat Tournament. He allowed only two hits and needed a mere 26 pitches to navigate a talented Napoleon lineup.
This wasn’t the first time Olson had faced the boys from Ohio. In 2019, as a member of Kodiak Post 17, Olson spun two scoreless frames against Napoleon at the Todd Ryan Memorial Tournament in Wasilla.
That’s now 3 2/3 scoreless innings against Napoleon, a program that has appeared in the American Legion World Series.
Unfortunately, for Kenai the damage was already done by the time Olson took the mound on Wednesday.
Napoleon struck for 11 runs over the first 3 1/3 to notch an 11-0 five-inning victory in Kenai.
Kenai doesn’t have to wait long to face the River Bandits — the two teams will play for the Big Fish title at 9:30 a.m. today.
Napolean enters the championship game 3-0 in the tournament, while Kenai is 2-1.
Kodiak’s Hunter Williams — playing center field and shortstop — went 0-for-2.
Two Napoleon pitchers combined to toss a two-hitter while fanning nine and walking three.
