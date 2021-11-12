Chancen Rombawa made big play after big play for Kodiak this past football season.
The senior defensive back was awarded for his play by being selected to the Division II all-state second team.
“Chancen was a clear leader for our football team and proved it with his play week in and week out,” Kodiak coach Taylor Masterson said.
“He did a great job on defense and was the type of kid that other teams were forced to plan for.”
Rombawa ended his prep football career a few weeks ago at the Shriners All-State Senior Game in Anchorage. He had an interception, deflected a few passes and recorded a handful of tackles. Masterson was on the coaching staff for the Shriners game.
“As coaches, we dream of having kids like him within our program. Not only because of what he brings to the game on the field but the dedication and passion he brought each day to practice is something we hope everyone looks at and will model after moving forward,” Masterson said.
Lathrop and Soldotna dominated the major awards.
Lathrop’s Jarren Littell was named offensive player of the year and Luke Balash earned coach of the year.
Soldotna’s Brayden Tayler was defensive player of the year and Dylan Dahlgren was lineman of the year.
North Pole’s Christopher Wentland was named the assistant coach of the year.
