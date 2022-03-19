Clutch free throws and game-altering defense led to the Kodiak boys cutting down the nets for the first time since 2014.
The Bears are Northern Lights Conference champions.
Frankie Marcelo swished the tying and go-ahead freebies with 11.1 seconds left and second-seeded Kodiak withstood a wild final seconds to knock off top-seeded Colony 51-50 in the NLC championship game Saturday at Palmer High School.
By advancing to the championship game, both Kodiak (19-3) and Colony (18-6) secured spots at the 4A state championships that begin March 23 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage. The trip to the big dance will be Kodiak’s first since 2017.
Kodiak’s last two championship game victories have been against Colony. The Bears topped the Knights in 2014 at Colony High. Saturday’s win pushed Kodiak to 2-1 against Colony this season and longtime coach David Anderson his second NLC title.
After Marcelo’s pressure free throws, Jayce Underwood, who scored 13 second-half points, missed a 3-pointer. Teammate Kash Luce gathered in the rebound and was fouled on the putback attempt with .6 seconds left. He missed the first free throw and made the second. However, the officials waved off the tying point and whistled Colony for a lane violation.
Shawn Case lobbed a full-court pass to Jackson Krug following a Kodiak timeout. The buzzer sounded and chaos ensued. Players and coaches celebrated while the Kodiak fans in attendance serenaded them with cheers.
John Ticman, a steady contributor all season, produced one of his finest performances of the campaign. The junior guard tied his career-high with 18 points and provided Kodiak with a boost after falling behind by nine points in the third quarter.
Ticman scored the first four points of the fourth quarter - a 3-pointer and a free throw - that set up the Bears’ second straight comeback. Kodiak overcame a 14-point deficit in Friday’s semifinal against Palmer to win 43-39.
Marcelo also made his imprint on the contest. His two free throws with 3:31 left gave Kodiak a 47-46 lead - the Bears’ first lead since going up 3-2 in the opening quarter. After an Underwood bucket pushed the Knights back in front, Marcelo used his quickness to beat the defender for an uncontested layup that gave Kodiak a 49-48 lead with 2:31 left.
Following a Kodiak missed free throw, Underwood, who ended with 15 points, gave the Knights a 50-49 lead with a jumper with 49 seconds left.
Kodiak’s go-ahead shot missed, but Ticman grabbed the rebound out of a Colony player’s hands to give the Bears the ball back with 24.3 seconds left. That set up the most significant free throws of Marcelo’s career.
Kodiak’s enthusiastic guard finished with 12 points, while Krug contributed 14 - 11 coming in the first half.
Kash Luce scored 12 for Colony, while Blake Dinkel added 11. The Knights built the nine-point lead by hitting seven 3-pointers - three from Dinkel and two from Luce.
BEARS 51, KNIGHTS 50
Kodiak 9 16 11 15 - 51
Colony 13 17 13 7 - 50
Kodiak (51) - Ticman 5 6-7 18, C. Case 0 0-0 0, Krug 6 0-0 14, S. Case 3 0-1 7, Marcelo 4 4-4 12. Totals: 18 10-12 51.
Colony (50) - K. Dinkel 1 0-0 2, Morgan 0 0-0 0, B. Dinkel 3 2-2 11, Underwood 6 2-2 15, Wakalivk 0 0-0 0, Luce 5 0-3 12, Pullen 4 1-2 10. Totals: 19 5-9 50.
3-point goals: Kodiak 5, Colony 7 (B. Dinkel 3, Luce 2, Underwood, Pullen). Fouls: Kodiak, Colony 12.
