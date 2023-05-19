After a 1-hour, 12-minute delay to begin the game, Kodiak waited another two hours to breakthrough.
The Bears scored eight runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 10-5 Southcentral Conference victory over Houston Thursday evening at Houston High School.
Kodiak’s offense struggled through the first five innings against Houston starter Cole Taylor. The Bears entered the top of the sixth down 4-2. They left the sixth up 10-4.
And for the second time this season, freshman Jeremy Mahle gave Kodiak the lead for good. His two-run single that scored Damonte Moore Toleda and Landen Alford put Kodiak up 5-4, its first lead since going up 1-0 in the first.
The Bears didn’t stop there.
Hunter Williams laced a two-run double and Alford came back around to drive in two on a single.
Malakai Olson and Alford closed the game on the mound and pushed Kodiak to 7-1 in the SCC, 8-7 overall.
Olson allowed one hit and struck out five in two innings. Alford needed only one pitch in the seventh to get the final out of the game.
The umpire crew scheduled for the game didn’t show, which delayed the game for over an hour as people scrambled to locate an available umpire.
When an umpire showed, Kodiak jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Tyler Christiansen RBI single, the first three hits for the senior.
Houston (2-6 SCC, 2-8 overall) tagged Kodiak starter Jon Flerchinger for three runs in the first.
Moore-Toledo’s run-scoring single in the fourth cut Houston’s lead to 3-2.
The Hawks got that run back in the fifth off Mahle, who relieved Flerchinger in the fourth.
Flerchinger fanned four, walked two and allowed three hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Despite the slow start, Kodiak ended with 14 hits — Olson, Moore-Toledo and Alford each had two hits.
Kodiak closes the regular season with conference games against Grace Christian in Anchorage (4 p.m. today) and at Palmer (10 a.m. Saturday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.