Baseball

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Reese Arnett rounds third base during a high school baseball game against Kenai in April at Baranof Field.

After a 1-hour, 12-minute delay to begin the game, Kodiak waited another two hours to breakthrough. 

The Bears scored eight runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 10-5 Southcentral Conference victory over Houston Thursday evening at Houston High School. 

