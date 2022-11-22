The Kodiak Middle School boys basketball team celebrated like champions Friday evening in the Mat-Su Valley.
The Grizzlies earned the right to party after crushing the competition in a small-schools tournament at Houston.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Kodiak Middle School boys basketball team celebrated like champions Friday evening in the Mat-Su Valley.
The Grizzlies earned the right to party after crushing the competition in a small-schools tournament at Houston.
The islanders polished off an undefeated tournament with a 51-25 victory over Birchwood Christian in the championship game.
Leading up to the title bout, Kodiak took out Birchwood 40-16 and Houston (score was not reported).
The boys tacked on three more victories during the trip to finish 6-0. The Grizzlies defeated Lumen Christi twice (49-16 and 32-3) and Anchorage Christian Schools (45-21).
Gavin Basuel shined in the tournament’s competitions, winning the free-throw contest by hitting 16 of 20 shots and teaming with Victoriano Sorio to win the parnter shooting challenge with 58 points in three minutes.
Kodiak’s roster included Basuel, Sorio, Peter Joekay, Isaac Calderon, Jacob-Izaak Vizcocho, Jude Villaroya, Ernesto Guevarra, Kyler Pugal, Denz Barroga and Christian Enriquez. Head coach Taylor Masterson was assisted by Mark Vizcocho, Sonny Basuel and Nicholas Calderon.
GIRLS
The Kodiak Middle School girls lost to Redington and Houston in the tournament.
Outside of the tournament, the Grizzlies topped Lumen Christi twice and fell to ACS.
Coach Marilia Moura said Angeli Doctolero and Cadence Null were the team’s leading scorers over the five games, while Braelyn Troxell was the best defender.
Doctolero, Null and Troxell were joined on the roster by Rylee Simmons, Sienna Mickelson, Tori May, Hannah Anderson, Lilly Gilmour, Vivien Pastor and Aniston Krug.
Moura was assisted by Teanna Amodo and Natasha Kutchick.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.