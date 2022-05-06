Kodiak High School hasn’t had a Native Youth Olympic team in years, but that didn’t stop a determined Bobby Eluska from finding a way to compete at the state competition.
The senior — on his own — found a coach, a team to join and booked his trip to Anchorage to participate in the statewide games that took place April 21-23 at the Alaska Airlines Center.
It helped that he had connections. His aunt is the Nanwalek NYO coach, and he joined her team.
He practiced here — mainly leg workouts at the KANA gym — and met his new teammates just before the games started, which was the first it had been held in-person since the pandemic began.
“It was nerve-racking,” Eluska said. “I’ve never went alone, which was a good experience and a learning experience.”
Eluska competed in six events — Eskimo and Indian stick pull, Alaskan high kick, one-hand reach, scissor broad jump and kneel jump.
He didn’t place in the top five but came close in a few events. Just getting to the games was a win, though.
Eluska moved to Kodiak four months ago from Anchorage. It wasn’t until weeks before the state competition that he realized his new home didn’t have an NYO team.
He shrugged off the disappointment and went to work.
“I was bummed out thinking that I wasn’t going to be able to go,” Eluska said. “At the time, I didn’t have contact with anybody because my phone was busted — it was tough trying to find someone.”
Since NYO has been part of his life since he was a young lad, it was important for Eluska to end his high school career doing something he loves. His father used to coach NYO, and he would attend his practices.
“I like that it represents everyday life,” Eluska said. “For Eskimo stick pull, where you are on the ground and going against the other person, it is like pulling a seal out of the water.”
Kodiak used to have an NYO team before funding went away, according to Kodiak Island Borough School District IEA teacher Subrina Sutton.
The program was funded by native corporations and tribes.
Without a team, Sutton hosted weekly Cam’i meetings, where students would gather for lunch and to play games.
“He (Eluska) would come in and was really interested in NYO,” Sutton said.
“He wanted to know how to become a part of it and actually went out and sought his own.”
Eluska thanked Koniag, Incorporated and Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak for financially helping him make the trip to Anchorage.
