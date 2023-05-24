Kodiak Middle School’s track and field team earned eight top-three finishes at the Middle School Varsity Championships held last week at Colony High School.
Leading the way for the Grizzlies was the sprinting duo of Jacob Vizocho and Christian Enriquez. The two tied for first place in the 100-meter run with identical times of 12.94 seconds.
The two were also on Kodiak’s runner-up 400-meter relay team with Cole Barkemeyer and Peter Joekey. The four clocked a time of 52.24.
Enriquez added a second in the 200 (26.84) and a third in the long jump (15-0.5).
Barkemeyer placed third in the shot put (33-0.5).
Kodiak’s boys placed fourth out of seven schools with 48 points.
Angeline Arnett paced the Kodiak girls with a second in the 100 (13.85) and a third in the 200 (29.81).
The girls placed seventh out of eight teams with 27 points.
All together, Kodiak atheltes set 44 personal records, while the milers shaved an average of 25 seconds off their times.
1. Colony, 110; 2. Wasilla, 82; 3. Grace, 52; 3. Palmer, 52; 5. Teeland, 50; 6. Redington, 34; 7. Kodiak, 27; 8. Houston, 23.
100 hurdles — 6. Jessica Hernaez, 19.52; 7. Angeline Arnett, 19.89; 12. Leila Lovette, 21.06; 18. Stella Kniep, 22.81.
100 — 2. Angeline Arnett, 13.85; 11. Taryn Barkemeyer, 14.78; 20. Jillian Mahle, 15.19; 30. Pinky Pagsolingan, 15.65.
1,600 — 10. Aniston Krug, 6:55.56; 14. Lillan McSparron, 7:08.78.
400 relay — 12. Pinky Pagsolingan, Aniston Krug, Jullian Mahle, Taryn Barkemeyer, 1:02.61.
400 — 6. Taryn Barkemeyer, 1:10.20.
800 — 5. Jessica Hernaez, 2:58.80; 8. Stella Kniep, 3:00.67; 16. Aniston Krug, 3:15.05; 17. Lillian McSparron, 3:26.73.
200 — 3. Angeline Arnett, 29.81; 12. Leila Lovette, 32.02; 20. Jillian Mahle, 32.77; 28. Pinky Pagsolingan, 34.19.
1,600 relay — 4. Jessica Hernaez, Lillian McSparron, Leila Lovette, Stella Kniep, 5:23.91.
Shot put — 11. Stella Kniep, 22-5; 12. Pinky Pagsolingan, 22-4; 16. Lillian McSparron, 17-11.
Long jump — 4. Angeline Arnett, 13-11; 21. Jessica Hernaez, 10-11; 30. Leila Lovette, 8-5.5.
High jump — 15. Aniston Krug, 3-10.
Team — 1. Colony, 134.33; 2. Wasilla, 87.33; 3. Teeland, 71.33; 4. Kodiak, 48; 5. Palmer, 46; 6. Glennallen, 22; 7. Houston, 21.
110 hurdles — 6. Huxley Williams, 20.65; 11. Henry Pysher, 25.17.
100 — 1. Jacob Vizocho, 12.94; 1. Christian Enriquez, 12.94; 10. Cole Barkemeyer, 13.42; 23. Peter Joekey, 14.33.
1,600 — 9. Cooper Smith, 5:38.07; 17. Henry Pysher, 5:55.67; 18. Garrett Wood, 5:58.67; 21. Stokely Williams, 6:30.73; 22. Huxley Williams, 6:33.80.
400 relay — 2. Cole Barkemeyer, Christian Enriquez, Jacob Vizocho, Peter Joekey, 52.24.
400 — 11. Cooper Smith, 1:05.61.
800 — 10. Cooper Smith, 2:41.01; 19. Garrett Wood, 2:56.34; Stokely Williams, 2:57.48.
200 — 2. Christian Enriquez, 26.84; 9. Cole Barkemeyer, 28.04; 16. Peter Joekey, 30.01.
1,600 relay — 7. Stokely Williams, Huxley Williams, Henry Pysher, Garrett Wood, 5:21.52.
Shot put — 3. Cole Barkeymeyer, 33-0.5; 6. Peter Joekey, 30-1.5.
Long jump — 3. Christian Enriquez, 15-0.5.
High jump — 8. Jacob Vizocho, 4-8.
