Kodiak’s Pinky Pagsolingan, Jillan Mahle, Aniston Krug and Taryn Barkemeyer prepare for the 400-meter relay at the Middle School Varsity Championship last week at Colony High School. 

Kodiak Middle School’s track and field team earned eight top-three finishes at the Middle School Varsity Championships held last week at Colony High School. 

Leading the way for the Grizzlies was the sprinting duo of Jacob Vizocho and Christian Enriquez. The two tied for first place in the 100-meter run with identical times of 12.94 seconds. 

