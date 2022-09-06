For Kodiak football fans who have been around since the program’s inception, Houston was always a team they could write a W — in permanent marker — next to its name on the schedule.
And more often than not, they would be right. From 2003 to 2016, Kodiak sported a 10-2 record against Houston with the average margin of victory 30.6 points.
With Houston dropping from Kodiak’s conference to Division III, Friday marked the first time since 2016 that the two schools met on the gridiron.
Houston displayed that it is no longer a cupcake on the schedule. The Hawks deployed a stifling defense and a decisive running game to snap a seven-game losing streak against Kodiak with a dominating 52-0 nonconference win at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
Kodiak second-year coach Taylor Masterson was impressed with Barrow’s performance against his team in Week 2. He left the field even more impressed with Houston.
“They have pulled together a really good group,” Masterson said. “Their line dominated the game. That is something that we are going to go back and look at and talk about. Their line absolutely dominated, and we played a really tough Barrow line last week.”
Houston hasn’t had any lingering effects after losing to rival Redington in last year’s Division III championship game. The Hawks have exploded into the 2022 season, beating Seward, Homer and Kodiak by a combined score of 143-0. Watch out, Division III teams. Houston is on a mission.
The Hawks have been rising, winning a Division III title in 2019 and sniffing another last season. Houston is poised to make a repeat appearance in the title game under new co-head coaches Charles Whittington and Jared Barrett.
Whittington heads the offense, while Barrett is the mastermind of a defense that has yet to give up a point this season. His unit was filthy against Division II Kodiak, suffocating the Bears to negative 16 yards of offense on 28 plays, forcing four turnovers, getting multiple sacks and scoring one touchdown — a 35-yard interception return from Brandon Hina.
Barrett knew his defense took over Friday’s game but was unaware of the statistical dominance. Kodiak’s longest gain from the line of scrimmage was a 17-yard third-quarter run by sophomore Davon Clark. The Bears had nine plays stopped behind the line and only had two first downs — the first via a penalty late in the opening half.
“As being the defensive coordinator and co-head coach, they make me very proud,” Barrett said.
The coach said his players take pride in posting goose eggs, but it’s not a streak that is emphasized. So far, that streak is 12 scoreless quarters.
“We just want to play the game the right way,” Barrett said. “We preach to them to play with honor, discipline, and every play, do your job and do it as hard as you can and the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
The Hawks’ offensive unit took care of the scoreboard, putting up eight touchdowns by six different players. Houston led 42-0 at halftime, which prompted a running clock in the second half.
Houston rushed for 277 yards and passed for another 27. The freshmen duo of Trenton Huber and Blake Baskett powered the Hawks’ running game. Huber had 99 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, while Baskett rushed seven times for 96 yards and two scores. Sophomore Noah Whitted turned half of his four carries into touchdowns and 50 yards.
“Old school ground and pound,” Whittington said. “... Great things happen when you run the ball.”
Kodiak was without the services of dual-threat senior quarterback John Ticman. He injured his ankle in the first half of the loss to Barrow and remained sidelined against Houston. Sophomore JR Anderson, who played the second half against Barrow, earned his first start behind center.
“Obviously, bringing in a new quarterback, it was a tough week for that, especially when you got guys who are this physical. It was just an aggressive team,” Masterson said.
Kodiak sophomore Daniel Edwards, who has scored three touchdowns this season, left in the third quarter when he took a hit to the head.
Kodiak (0-3) returns to the film room and practice field this week in preparation for a nonconference game Saturday at Kenai.
“We always tell everybody that the game is on film. We will go back and review it and talk about the little things that we can change as coaches,” Masterson said. “For players, they got to go back and take an honest look at what are the things I could have done better.”
HAWKS 52, BEARS 0
Houston 20 26 6 0 — 52
Kodiak 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
Hou — Hina 5 run (kick failed), 7:46
Hou — No. 33 1 run (Craig pass from Whitted), 3:10
Hou — Baskett 44 run (run failed), 2:55
Second quarter
Hou — Whitted 1 run (pass failed), 11:55
Hou — Huber 2 run (run failed), 7:54
Hou – Hina 35 INT return (Hina kick), 3:33
Hou — No. 4 11 pass from Selme (Whitted kick), :22
Third quarter
Hou — Whitted 28 run (kick failed), 3:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Houston — Huber 14-99, Hina 8-61, Baskett 7-96, Whitted 4-50, No. 33 1-1, Seime 1-(-8), McDonnell 3-(-20), Long 1-(-2), Nelson 1-0. Kodiak — Buck 2-0, Edwards 2-(-6), Anderson 8-(-18), Clark 2-19.
Passing: Houston — Seime 3-4-0-1 — 27. Kodiak — Anderson 3-14-0-3 — -11.
Receiving: Houston — No. 33 2-16, No. 4 — 1-11. Kodiak — Macapugay 1-0, Clark 1-0, K. Ticman 1-(-11).
Week 4 scores
Houston 52, Kodiak 0
Bartlett 41, Dimond 14
Juneau 42, Colony 13
Soldotna 42, South 8
North Pole 48, Redington 7
West Valley 27, Wasilla 25
West 40, Service 20
Eielson at Barrow, canceled
Homer 38, Kenai 20
Lathrop 35, Eagle River 7
Chugiak 20, Palmer 0
North Creek, Washington 41, East 16
