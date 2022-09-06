For Kodiak football fans who have been around since the program’s inception, Houston was always a team they could write a W — in permanent marker — next to its name on the schedule. 

And more often than not, they would be right. From 2003 to 2016, Kodiak sported a 10-2 record against Houston with the average margin of victory 30.6 points. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.