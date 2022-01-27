Kodiak’s highly-anticipated Northern Lights Conference boys basketball battle with Colony is here.
Coach David Anderson went as far as calling this weekend’s matchup between two of the state’s top Division I teams the biggest regular-season games on The Rock in decades.
Buckle up, Kodiak fans, it’s going to be a wild two nights inside the gym at Kodiak High School. Friday’s white-out game (fans wear white shirts) tips at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s game starts at 7 p.m.
“This is big time. You better bring it,” Anderson said.
Kodiak (9-0) is ranked fourth in the state on MaxPreps.com, while Colony (9-3) is fifth.
Kodiak has brought it this season. The Bears are off to their best start since the famous 2000-01 squad that captured the program’s only state title with a perfect 28-0 record.
“Overall, I think these kids are on a mission. These kids feel it and know something good is happening,” Anderson said.
Having graduated last season’s Division I player of the Year, Patrick McMahon, Colony brought a young squad into the season. But, young or not, it’s the Knights, and they are making another run at an NLC title.
With Wasilla, Palmer, Soldotna and ACS all down a bit, Anderson believes this weekend will determine the conference’s regular-season champion and the No. 1 seed for the regional tournament.
“This will dictate the rest of our season,” Anderson said.
Getting victories against Colony hasn’t been easy for Anderson. The Knights have won the last seven meetings by a margin of 29.5 points.
“They never back down. They never stop until the buzzer ends. (Tom) Berg always does a great job with his team no matter who they got,” Anderson said.
Kodiak’s last win against Colony was memorable, a 49-44 victory in the semifinals of the 2017 NLC tournament in Kodiak.
The last two times Kodiak has qualified for state — 2014 and 2017 — the Bears have beat Colony in the regular season.
“It is the team that we have to beat. They are always right there and are within reach,” Anderson said.
Anderson is banking that Kodiak’s pressing defense — limiting opponents to 33.3 points per game — will finally be enough to get past the Knights.
This season, the Bears have three victories over NLC opponents — Palmer at the Service Tip-off Tournament and Soldotna twice, both conference-counting games.
“It’s going to be a great weekend to watch this type of basketball,” Anderson said. “Both these teams are well versed right now.”
Anderson pointed to a home series with Colony in 1993 as the last time a regular-season matchup on The Rock was as anticipated as this week’s games.
Colony — led by regional co-player of the year Ronnie Moore — won both games in November 1993, 97-70 and 87-58.
Moore went for 35 points and 19 points.
The series might be remembered for Colony’s Justin Hayes breaking the backboard while dunking the ball during warmups of the first game in the series.
Anderson was in his first stint as the Kodiak boys coach, while Chuck Martin — now at East Anchorage — was Colony’s coach.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kodiak’s girls begin a three-game in three-day stretch at 7:30 p.m. today at Eagle River.
The Bears follow that game up with a two-game NLC series at Colony. Friday’s game begins at 6 p.m. and Saturday’s game starts at 11:30 a.m.
Kodiak enters the road trip with a 2-7 record and aims to end a three-game losing skid.
Eagle River out of the Cook Inlet Conference is 1-9. Colony is 7-0, 1-0 in the NLC.
HOCKEY
Kodiak concludes its first regular season with three games in the Mat-Su Valley.
The Bears play at Houston at 3:30 p.m. today, followed by Friday and Saturday games at Palmer. Both games are at 7 p.m.
Last week Kodiak (2-8 overall, 0-8 Railbelt Conference) won for the first time in program history; this week, the Bears look to earn the program’s first conference victories.
Houston is second in the conference with a 5-2 record, while Palmer is third at 5-3-1.
Kenai tops the seven-team conference with an 8-2-1 record. Soldotna (5-3-2), Homer (5-5-1), Juneau (2-7-1) and Kodiak round out the conference.
The top four teams in the conference standings qualify for the Division II state championships Feb. 3-5 at the Curtis Menard Sports Center in Wasilla.
Two teams from the Aurora Conference and two at-large teams complete the eight-team state field.
