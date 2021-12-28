The last time the Kodiak boys started the basketball season this hot, Tom Brady had only two Super Bowl rings. He now has seven.
The Bears remained undefeated on the young campaign, overwhelming 3A Nikiski 64-36 in Tuesday night’s semifinal game of the 54th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament at Kodiak High.
Kodiak improved to 5-0 for the first time since the 2004-2005 season. The Bears also started the 2003-2004 season with five straight victories.
“It’s been a long stretch,” Kodiak coach David Anderson said. “I try not to say anything to the kids right now because winning and losing are the same thing – you get addicted to both of them.”
Both the previous 5-0 squads failed on their bids to improve to 6-0. This year’s team will get their chance at 8 p.m. today in the Floyd final against either Soldotna or Nikiski.
When was the last time Kodiak started 6-0?
The 2000-2001 season. And every Kodiak basketball fan remembers how that season ended — a victory over East in the 4A state championship game that capped an undefeated 28-0 season.
“We don’t want to be compared with them. We don’t have some of the assets that they had,” Anderson said.
Kodiak’s has crushed in its opening five games, winning by a margin of 22.6 points.
Tuesday’s win was the second biggest of the season for Kodiak, trailing only the 37-point victory over Nome at the Service Tip-Off Tournament.
Kodiak’s pressing and trapping defense has been the catalyst behind the scorching start.
“The more we play the defense we are playing, the better they are getting,” Anderson said. “They are understanding what they are doing, how to do it, and when to rotate. It is just the building of the confidence.”
For the fourth time this season, senior Jackson Krug reached double-figures with a team-high 13 points. He also added six rebounds and four assists.
Senior Shawn Case dropped 11 points and hit three of Kodiak’s seven 3-pointers.
John Ticman, Connor Case and Frankie Marcelo all scored eight points. Marcelo led Kodiak with six assists.
Brady Bostic scored 16 points — 10 in the fourth quarter — for Nikiski.
Kodiak never trailed, breaking a 3-all game on a Krug bucket midway through the first quarter.
The Bears led 13-6 after the first and 31-12 at halftime.
Anderson used his bench frequently in the second half to keep his starters fresh for the championship game and Thursday’s Northern Lights Conference battle with Soldotna.
The crowd erupted into “Jimmy” chants when junior Jimmy Rohrer checked into the game.
Who knows what would have happened had he scored.
“Everybody likes him. To get him in the game right there was perfect timing and perfect opportunity,” Anderson said. “Usually, he is one of the best 3-point shooters that we have. I was hoping he would drop one of them.”
Freshman Kelly Ticman also saw varsity action for the first time. After swatting away a Nikiski shot, “he is a freshman,” chant echoed through the gym.
“That guy is a player. We look forward to his assets in the future,” Anderson said.
Anderson, a graduate of Kodiak High, will be vying for his first Floyd title in his long coaching career.
“It’s going to be a tough one no matter who we play,” Anderson said. “We got to get by one of them.”
SOLDOTNA 75, BETHEL 46
Soldotna exploded for 55 points in the middle two quarters to eliminate Bethel from title contention.
Ethan Sewell dropped a game-high 21 points for the Stars. Jakob Brown added 11, while Danile McRorie chipped in 10 points.
SOLDOTNA 75,
NORTH POLE 47
After eliminating Bethel, the Stars knocked off North Pole to stay alive in the tournament.
Andrew Pieh paced Soldotna with 16 points, while Sewell contributed 15 points.
Joseph Campbell tallied a game-high 23 points for North Pole.
Soldotna plays Nikiski at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to play Kodiak in the championship game.
Bethel and North Pole play for fourth place at 11 a.m.
BEARS 64, BULLDOGS 36
Nikiski 6 6 8 16 — 36
Kodiak 13 18 16 17 — 64
Nikiski (36) — Daniels 3 0-0 8, Bostic 7 0-1 16, Porter 0 1-2 1, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Payne 1 0-0 3, Hanson 1 0-0 3, Handley 1 0-0 2, Chamberlain 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 2-6 36.
Kodiak (64) — Holland 0 0-0 0, J. Ticman 4 0-0 8, Valdez 3 1-1 7, C. Case 3 0-0 8, Krug 6 0-0 13, S. Case 4 0-0 11, L. Dela Cruz 0 0-0 0, Marcelo 3 2-2 8, Mullan 0 0-0 0, K. Ticman 1 0-0 2, Rohrer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 3-3 64.
3-point goals: Nikiski 6 (Daniels 2, Bostic, Payne, Hanson, Chamberlin); Kodiak 7 (S. Case 3, C. Case 2, Krug, B. Dela Cruz). Fouls: Nikiski 6, Kodiak 5. Fouled out — none.
Wednesday
North Pole vs. Bethel, 11 a.m.
Nikiski vs. Soldotna, 4 p.m.
Kodiak vs. Nikiski-Soldotna winner, 8 p.m.
