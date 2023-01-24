City League Basketball
Jan. 22
City League Basketball
Jan. 22
Jan. 22
Pholokoyz 63, Scoops 53
Pholokoyz (63) — Joshua Tabon 13, Marck Abellera 13, Aedan Abrincia 9, Jacob Vizcocho 8, Isaac Calderon 8, Denz Barroga 7, Gavin Basuel 3, Nick Calderon 2.
Scoops (53) — Justin Vaughn 20, Kerri Zelenak 12, Taylor Holen 9, Betsy Lund 8, Natasha Kutchick 2, Lisa Marcelo 2.
Will’s Remodeling 72, Silverbay Seafoods 59
Will’s Remodeling (72) — Macartney Pronuevo 21, Ernesto Guevarra 19, Jermone Pineda 13, Jeffrey Garcia 8, Charles Guevarra 4, Aldequer Caliboso 3, Raffy Fangonilo 2, Ruben Barcelon 2.
Silverbay Seafoods (59) — Tyler Blanco 20, Ernest Borromeo 12, Arnold Obillo 10, Gerald Ekin 7, Benny Fangonilo 6, Juho Shin 4.
Kolokoyz 65, Smells Like Money 61
Kolokoyz (65) — Darryl Recustodio 22, Keith Thomas 13, Carlos Rosete 12, Joseph Casabar 12, Elcon Catubig 4, Andrew Gregory 2.
Smells Like Money (61) — Cameron Carleton 29, Dylan Freeman 11, Syrena Poulos 9, Vic Sorio 6, Kyler Pugal 5, Heather Carlson 1.
F/V Emily Rose 86, Ohana 79
F/V Emily Rose (86) — Zack Keplinger 41, Andy Schroder 21, Darryl Recustodio 13, Kobe Mendones 7, Matt Holmstrom 4.
Ohana (79) — Jonathan Sanchez 30, Randy Dela Cruz 29, Paul Kewan 10, Shawn Case 6, Eli Deardruff 4.
AIBI 88, Cypress 85
AIBI (88) — Shawn Case 24, David Diocares 22, Zack Keplinger 17, Randy Dela Cruz 12, Justin Doctolero 6, Mark Galindo 3, Jonathan Sanchez 2, Tyrone Walker 2.
Cypress (85) — Justin Mofatt 32, Eugene Pryka 22, Thomas Jenson 16, Kenneth Hagel 10, Destin White 3, Ayobami Fawole 2.
