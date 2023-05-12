Kodiak caps its track home campaign with a marquee multi-team meet.
The Bears host star-studded Chugiak, Bartlett and East Anchorage in the Kodiak Invitational today and Saturday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
Kodiak caps its track home campaign with a marquee multi-team meet.
The Bears host star-studded Chugiak, Bartlett and East Anchorage in the Kodiak Invitational today and Saturday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
The meet has something for every track and field enthusiast, with top-ranked athletes in a smothering of events.
The boys’ shot put event will feature a handful of the state’s best, which includes Kodiak senior Aron Bautista, who recently charted a career-best toss of 44 feet, 8.5 inches. East has two putters who have marks of over 43 feet.
Kodiak’s Matthew Macapugay and Manny Silva will be challenged in the hurdle races by two Bartlett hurdlers who are ranked in the state’s top 10 for the 100 hurdles.
Macapugay and Silva are on the cusp of entering the top 10, sitting at 12th and 15th, respectively.
East sprinter Brian Morris is ranked first in the state in the 200-meter run with a time of 22.36 and is second in the state in the 100 with an 11.19
On the girls’ side, Kodiak junior Jisselle Blanco will get tested in the 300 hurdles by East hurdler Magdalena Frydrychova, ranked sixth in the state with a time of 49.86.
Blanco is right behind Frydrchova, checking in with a season-best time of 50.00 that she produced at last weekend’s Palmer Invitational.
Frydrchova is also good at the 100 hurdles, where she is ranked seventh in the state with a time of 17.18. Blanco is ranked 13th with a 17.49.
Frydrchova’s teammate, senior Olyvia Mamae, is ranked first in the state with a 14.97 but will not be racing on The Rock this weekend.
Chugiak possesses the top distance girls team in the state, and even without senior Campbell Peterson traveling to the island, will help push Kodiak’s Abigial Harver in improving her time heading into the Region III Championships.
And let’s not forget about Kodiak’s unified team of Alejandro Sorto, Arvin Arevalo, Phin Ferkingstad and Deegan Canavan. The four will be competing against Chugiak’s unified team.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a unified meet, and we are really excited to get to celebrate the hard work of our unified athletes with a home meet,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson wrote in a text message.
Kodiak is coming off a stellar showing at the Palmer Invitational, setting 30 personal-best marks.
“For some athletes, this was their first big high school track invitational ever,” Mortenson wrote. “The energy is contagious! We are excited to duplicate some of that feel with a big meet at home this weekend.”
Today’s meet starts with field events at 3:30 p.m., followed by running events at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s meet begins with field events at 9 a.m., followed by running events at 10 a.m.
